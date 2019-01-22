Scheana Marie Went Celibate and Sober to Freeze Her Eggs (Exclusive)

Scheana Marie Shay has put “hanging and banging” on hold… for now.

The Vanderpump Rules star went off alcohol, stopped smoking weed and gave up sex for about the last month and a half as she prepared to have her eggs retrieved and frozen.

“It was something that I thought about a couple years ago, actually, when I was still married I thought about freezing embryos,” the 33-year-old shares with ET. “I just knew where our relationship was at that time, we were not in a place that we were gonna have kids anytime soon. And then a few months after that, we ended up actually getting divorced and then I hopped into another relationship, and I thought that was going somewhere, so I didn't think about it. Then that ended.”

Scheana is, of course, referencing her marriage of two years to music producer Mike Shay, which was followed by a year-long romance with actor-producer Rob Parks-Valletta. Once that relationship ended, Scheana packed up her life in Los Angeles and moved to Las Vegas for a months-long gig headlining the comedy show, Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man, which didn’t leave her much time to go through with the procedure.

“It's been on my mind for the last two and a half years,” she notes. “I just didn't have time to do it until now and once we finished filming [season seven of Vanderpump Rules], I did my traveling in October. I went to Iceland, I did all these amazing things, I was like, 'OK, you know what? Now's the time, I'm doing it now. If I don't do it now, I'm never gonna do it. I'm gonna keep talking about it.' So, I just woke up one day, stopped birth control and decided I'm doing this now.”

The Scheananigans host underwent the egg retrieval procedure shortly after ET caught up with her at the PodcastOne Studios in Beverly Hills, revealing to her one million Instagram followers that her doctor successfully harvested 12 eggs. She also routinely documented the lead-up to the big day on social media, filming herself getting shots and ultrasounds.

“For me, it's been really easy and I don't know if that's every women's experience, but I don't have a fear of needles,” she says. “I have 17 tattoos and I get Botox every three months, so for me, the shots have not been hard. I was more nervous about the hormones and how I was gonna feel. I thought I would be depressed, crying myself asleep every night and I've been fine.”

“I just want to keep putting it out there that if you can afford it and, you know, you're under 35, like, like, absolutely do it!” she calls out. “I would never regret doing this. I would regret not doing it.”

Scheana opens up more about her decision on an upcoming appearance on Big Brother alum Jessica Graf’s new PodcastOne show, Now What?!, admitting that she doesn’t know if she’ll ever use the eggs.

“You never know what's going to happen with your health, with your life,” she explains to ET. “I mean, you could get in a car accident, you could get cancer, you never know. So, having the option to already have my eggs on ice [so] that, if I do want kids, and what if I can't carry it myself? I can still have a biological child if I choose to, and if I don't find the right guy and that doesn't work out, then you know what? I get to travel the world and have them on ice.”

Scheana plans to repeat the process again in a few months, explaining that her doctor told her, “Eggs are like money: You can never have too much or too many.”

Until then, it’ll be back to regular life for Scheana, which means back to dating. Vanderpump Rules viewers have watched as she’s juggled two guys so far this season, fellow SUR employee Adam Spott and his pal, Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes. Though, both men seemingly refused to sleep with the single reality star.

“There was someone else in the picture at the time that didn't want to film,” she reveals. “So, I was getting that! Just not from the people who agreed to be on camera … it looks like, 'No one will sleep with Scheana' and I'm like, 'No! No! I was! They just didn't want to be on camera…’”

“I will just say, it's not a storyline spoiler: that was the first, last and only scene you will see Robby Hayes in on Vanderpump Rules,” Scheana admits. “That s**t ended -- sorry -- but you'll see a lot more to come with me and Adam.”

New episodes of Scheananigans and Now What?! debut weekly through PodcastOne. Listen to Scheana’s latest show here:

Tune into Vanderpump Rules every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

