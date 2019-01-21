Girls’ night in isn’t all fun and games for our favorite SUR-vers.

The ladies of Vanderpump Rules launched a Tuesday night pajama party at SUR over the summer called “Girls’ Night In,” aiming to prove the restaurant didn’t need DJ James Kennedy to turn a crowd a weekday night. They were right, but in the planning process, hostess Billie Lee was accidentally left off the invite list, leading to some next level drama.

“I'm sure a lot of people saw on social media when the original flyer was posted Billie wasn't tagged in the photo,” Scheana Marie Shay recalls. “And she took that as, 'You left me out. I'm the only trans girl,' and then made it a transphobic thing and it just got so blown out of proportion when in reality, it was Ariana [Madix] and I's job to pass on the information about Girls’ Night.”

“I ended up going to Vegas on a whim that weekend, Ariana forgot, and then come Monday, it's posted on social media and Billie is like, 'So you guys left me out?'” the Scheananigans host continues. “And I was like, 'Ariana, I thought you were telling her?' She's like, 'I thought you were telling her?' and we're like, 'Oh my god! It's our fault!' And then Katie [Maloney-Schwartz] got all of the blame, and it was so unfair because Billie was always included.”

When yo coworkers don’t include the only trans girl in GIRLS night at your own job! On the night you work! 🤔💔 #rudeAF#TransIsBeautiful — Billie Lee (@ItsMeBillieLee) July 2, 2018

I’m completely supportive and will always be supportive of the LGBTQ community ❤️❤️❤️ EVERYONE is invited and welcome tomorrow! https://t.co/DXqCUAjY6t — Katie Maloney (@MusicKillsKate) July 3, 2018

According to Scheana, when Billie Lee found out she also wasn’t invited to the planning night, things only got worse.

“It was just, Katie was doing the planning at her apartment and she didn't want Billie there helping plan because she didn't need her,” Scheana explains. “So, it was something that got blown insanely out of proportion.”

The misunderstanding seemingly sets off a snowball effect of fights, which Billie took some responsibility for when ET chatted with her in November.

“I definitely was disappointed a lot this season in people and the way they acted, including myself,” she shared. “I think it's hard, ‘cause you have cameras around and it's real life and, you know, you can't stop the cameras for anything, you have to just continue going. There are times where I really, really, got upset and really acted out.”

“I think the key thing is, transpeople need to be visible and that's my mission,” she said. “I think America needs to see a transwoman ... having their own drama, just like everyone else.”

“You know, we all have this heart that's beating, and we all love and we all hate,” she continued. “We have these feelings and emotions and it's cool at America gets to see that.”

Next week, viewers will get to see the, “You’re not better than me, Lala!” screaming match first teased in the season trailer between Billie and Lala Kent, whom Billie admitted she was most disappointed in this season.

“She just says a lot of stupid stuff that, when you says stupid stuff, you have to pay,” Lala shared when she sat down with ET in December.

Tune into Vanderpump Rules every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see all the drama play out -- and, according to Scheana, there’s a lot more still to come.

“You'll see more dating from me because there's another guy you'll see me go on a date with later on,” she teases. “You'll see more of me and Adam, you'll see how this all plays out towards the end of the season. Umm we do girls trip to Solvang where we go wine tasting. I think that will probably be coming up in a few episodes. We got back to Mexico, we went to Puerto Vallarta! And that was the best trip this group has ever had, it was such a good group who went and it was so much fun. Jax and Brittany engagement party! Oh, there was a lot for me there.”

