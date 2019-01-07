Ariana Madix is opening up about her scary battle with melanoma.

The Vanderpump Rules star stopped by ET Live on Monday and discussed the health ordeal for the first time since revealing the scare on Instagram over the New Year.

Madix shared that she had a mole which she had asked her doctors about for years and was continually told that if it wasn’t growing or changing she need not worry.

However after getting “some decent insurance,” the 33-year-old Australian native consulted a dermatologist who advised removing the mole.

Following the procedure, the biopsy came back showing melanoma, meaning Madix had to return for “real surgery” due to the affected area being so close to lymph nodes.

“Everything has come back negative,” Madix confirmed, after showing ET one of her scars. “I do have to, every six months, go see a specialist and make sure I’m on top of everything because once you have it, it’s much easier to have it again or have it throughout your life especially because I’m young.”

“It’s going to be an ongoing thing, but right now I do not have cancer in my body,” she added.

With her health on track, Madix enjoyed promoting the epic joint birthday party she threw with co-star, Stassi Schroeder, for the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

See more on Madix below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE:'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Breaks Down Her Favorite Beauty Products

EXCLUSIVE:‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix on Getting Candid About Intimacy Issues on TV

EXCLUSIVE: 'Pump Rules' Star Jax Taylor Says He Wants to Hook Up With Tom Sandoval's Girlfriend Ariana Madix

Related Gallery