'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Details Her Skin Cancer Battle & Reveals Removal Scar (Exclusive)

By Leena Tailor‍
Ariana Madix is opening up about her scary battle with melanoma.

The Vanderpump Rules star stopped by ET Live on Monday and discussed the health ordeal for the first time since revealing the scare on Instagram over the New Year.

Madix shared that she had a mole which she had asked her doctors about for years and was continually told that if it wasn’t growing or changing she need not worry.

However after getting “some decent insurance,” the 33-year-old Australian native consulted a dermatologist who advised removing the mole.

Following the procedure, the biopsy came back showing melanoma, meaning Madix had to return for “real surgery” due to the affected area being so close to lymph nodes.

“Everything has come back negative,” Madix confirmed, after showing ET one of her scars. “I do have to, every six months, go see a specialist and make sure I’m on top of everything because once you have it, it’s much easier to have it again or have it throughout your life especially because I’m young.”

“It’s going to be an ongoing thing, but right now I do not have cancer in my body,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

Everyone is doing it so here’s a long but sincere post about this past year! I wish i could post more pics 🥺 half of the ones i posted are showing up all white?!! 2018 was a year full of huge moments that were unplanned. Lifelong dreams fulfilled and unexpected hardships overcome. We went to Cuba and Japan! I dreamt of going to both from such a young age. I had to have a lil bit o’cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied. (In the clear now!) I started a business and got to raise money for my favorite charity. I kicked ass in the horse show ring. I fell more in love with my boyfriend and my girlfriends, but most importantly: MYSELF. So much progress was made on my many goals and ambitions, but I’ve had to learn the same lessons in life over and over: Intense ambition is one of my best qualities BUT when it becomes overwhelming to have so many goals, I need to take a step back and just focus on one thing. Even if an issue won’t be solved right away, talking about it ALWAYS sends it on a path to resolution and healing. Looking ahead to 2019 with optimism, hope, and more hard work on the horizon!

A post shared by 🌙 Ariana Madix 🌙 (@ariana252525) on

With her health on track, Madix enjoyed promoting the epic joint birthday party she threw with co-star, Stassi Schroeder, for the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

