Guillermo del Toro has a wide circle of friends whom he values and loves dearly.

Earlier this week, the Mexican director was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and by his side were J.J. Abrams and Lana Del Rey. While fans were curious as to why the "Summertime Sadness" songstress was in attendance, it all comes down to del Toro's latest project, Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark.

Del Rey sings a cover of "Season of the Witch" for the horror film produced by del Toro.

"I admired her work for a while. She has a very unique quality to evoke images with her songs and her voice and her music," del Toro told ET's Ash Crossan at the film's Los Angeles press junket on Wednesday. "And when we thought about somebody covering 'Season of the Witch,' I immediately said, I know the person that should and would because she loves Donovan and she loves that era of music. And it's such a great song."

As a fan of her unique and eccentric look, would the Oscar-winning director ever consider helming one of her music videos?

"I would. Yes, I would!" he said, adding, "I mean, I'm terrible at those assignments. I've never done commercials or videos because I take so long. The fastest I've shot a movie is twenty days. That's the fastest. I don't know if I would survive or she would want me."

During del Toro's special honor on Hollywood Blvd, the Shape of Water director proudly held a Mexican flag as his star was unveiled.

"It felt very much like a moment in which what I felt going to the stars of people I admired and storytelling you know weird people mostly or people that came from my country, it inspired me and I was hoping to leave a little bit of that there," he said of bringing out his native country's flag.

Directed by André Øvredal, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is based on the children's books of the same name. As far as how they chose which story to tell, del Toro and Øvredal told ET how they narrowed it down.

"We did an American Idol. We sort of went, 'Who likes which one?'" del Toro explained. "And we came back to nine or 10 of the stories that everybody wanted to see, and then we said, 'Which ones suit the characters?' You know, the sort of prom queen can get the red spot, the guy that is a very picky eater can get the big toe and so on and so forth."

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark arrives in theaters on August 9.

