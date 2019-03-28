Your childhood nightmares are coming to life.

On Monday, CBS Films debuted a new teaser trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the upcoming Guillermo del Toro-produced film adaptation of the 1980s children's horror book series of the same name by writer Alvin Schwartz, with illustrations by Stephen Gammell.

At just over a minute-and-a-half long, the spot gives fans of the classic eerie tales the most in-depth look yet at the film, featuring several of the chilling characters from the mind of Sarah Bellows, a tormented girl whose creepy stories come to life and bring terror to the group of teenagers who discover her work.

Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal directed the upcoming movie, with del Toro adapting the story with Dan and Kevin Hageman writing the screenplay. It stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn and Dean Norris.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will frighten theatergoers starting Aug. 9.

