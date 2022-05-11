Gunna has turned himself in following Young Thug's arrest in a massive sting that led to charges of racketeering and gang activity. Tracy Flanagan, Public Information Officer at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, told ET that Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, turned himself in Wednesday morning. Kitchens has been charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

"Sergio G. Kitchens, Gunna, turned himself into the Fulton County Jail today at 2:43am," Flanagan said in her statement.

Shortly after Gunna's arrest, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was charged with additional offenses relating to drugs and weapons following his indictment and arrest at his Atlanta home on racketeering and gang-related charges.

According to Fulton County Jail records, the rapper is now facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of participating in criminal gang activity through the commission of a crime.

BREAKING: Rapper Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) has surrendered to authorities in Fulton County. He is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). @wsbtvpic.twitter.com/xYAQZKABF2 — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 11, 2022

Williams was arrested and booked into Fulton County jail Monday and originally charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which police say occurred in January 2013, and alleged participation in criminal street gang activity, which police say occurred in May of 2018.

According to Fulton County court docs, obtained by ET Tuesday, Williams is being accused of renting a car that was used in the murder of a rival gang member, Donovan Thomas Jr., back in 2015. The entire indictment is 56 counts and charges 27 associates of Williams' collective and record label YSL or Young Stoner Life/Young Slime Life/Young Slatt Life -- including Kitchens.

JUST IN: @youngthug booked into @FultonSheriff on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act & Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. He will make his first appearance on Tuesday at 1130 am. @wsbtvpic.twitter.com/LRSeus8Lsc — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Yak Gotti, PeeWee Roscoe, and Williams’ brother, Unfoonk, were also indicted. Yak Gotti and four others were charged with murder for the January 2015 death of Thomas.

Also in the indictment is a list of "acts in furtherance of the conspiracy" which includes incidents between 2013 and 2022, including the 2015 incident in which PeeWee Roscoe reportedly shot at Lil Wayne’s bus.

I’m continuing to read through the 88 page indictment. Here is the complete list of defendants and charges they’re facing. pic.twitter.com/UvZpCei1uq — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

This completes the list of defendants and charges: pic.twitter.com/IsfCD8C3OS — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

The indictment defines YSL as a "criminal street gang" founded in 2012 with an affiliation with the Bloods.

In speaking with Atlanta's WSBTV Monday night, Williams' defense attorney, Brian Steel, said his client has "committed no crime, whatsoever."

"I’ll tell you the response to any allegation: Mr. Williams committed no crime, whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him," Steel told the Atlanta TV station.

.@youngthug defense attorney speaks with my colleague @MarkWinneWSB:



“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”



-Defense attorney Brian Steel pic.twitter.com/X7wXePahtf — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Williams made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. In a video shared to Twitter, Williams was made aware of the charges against him and told his attorney could argue for him to receive bond -- which is what Steel told ET he plans to do, in a statement shared later that afternoon.

Here is Young Thug making his first appearance in magistrate court this afternoon. He was made aware of the charges against him and told his attorney could argue for him to receive bond in superior court once a hearing is scheduled. pic.twitter.com/FHyL4EJykr — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) May 10, 2022

"On Monday, May 9, 2022, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office went public with an Indictment which charges 28 people, including Jeffery Williams, who performs as 'Young Thug,'" Steel's statement began. "The Indictment, which is not any evidence of guilt, charges Mr. Williams with two felony counts: Conspiracy to Violate the RICO Act and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity."

While Williams remains in custody, Steel said that his legal team is working to release him on bond. "Mr. Williams was taken into custody upon execution of the arrest warrant and he was cooperative in his dealings with law enforcement at all times. Mr. Williams remains in custody while efforts are being made to secure his pretrial release on bond."

Steel maintained that Williams denies the allegations against him, and as he told WSBTV, Steel assured fans that he will fight on Williams' behalf until his name is cleared.

"Mr. Williams vehemently denies the allegations lodged against him and he looks forward to the opportunity to defend this case in court. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared," Steel added.

ET has reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Williams' rep for comment.

