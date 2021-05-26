"There's not a single person on Earth I'd rather kill people with."

It's not exactly the line one expects during an impactful mother-daughter reunion, but Gunpowder Milkshake isn't your typical mother-daughter adventure film. The highly anticipated flick finally has its first trailer, and it's every bit as action-packed as expected.

Featuring a star-studded ensemble of assassins played by Karen Gillan, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino, the film tells the story of Sam (Gillan), a hitwoman who followed in her mom, Scarlet's (Lena Headey), footsteps after she was abandoned as a child. Her day job as a cold-blooded assassin for The Firm -- an agency that raised her and made her into the badass she is -- goes awry when she's forced to go rogue during a high-stakes mission to protect an 8-year-old kid (Big Little Lies's Chloe Coleman) who's in the middle of a gang war.

When her bosses at The Firm turn on her, Sam reunites with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians (Bassett, Yeoh and Gugino). The women team up to take down The Firm and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

The movie was directed by Navot Papushado, who also wrote the script with Ehud Lavski. Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, Michael Smiley and Paul Giamatti also star.

Gunpowder Milkshake will be available to stream on Netflix on July 14.

