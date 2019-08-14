Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are as cute as can be!

The adorable couple stepped out on Tuesday for at date night at the premiere of Bennett's War in Burbank, California. Stefani and Shelton didn't hold back on the PDA while on the red carpet, posing hip to hip with their arms around each other.

In one shot, Stefani -- who wore fishnet tights, black boots, a black-and-white cutout shirt, and an army green jacket -- looks up lovingly at at her beau, who opted for jeans and a collared shirt for the occasion.

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

The duo, who recently bought a house together, also posed with country singer Trace Adkins -- who stars in the flick, which opens on Aug. 30 -- as well as Canadian actress Victoria Pratt.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Forrest Film

Stefani documented the night on her Instagram Story, sharing one video of Shelton resting his hand on her knee while on the way to the premiere, and another of him giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Instagram

The couple's date night came shortly after a source told ET that they are "loving their life as a family" with each other and Stefani's sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 6. While their relationship, which has been going strong since 2015, is in a great place, the source noted that Stefani and Shelton are not eager to jump into a marriage just yet.

"Blake and Gwen are head over heels in love, but don't want to feel rushed to tie the knot when everything is going so well in both of their lives," the source said. "Everyone is asking what they are waiting for, but they really just don’t want to rock the boat."

The pair is also busy filming their show, The Voice, something that "they've had the best time" doing together.

"They’re playful, flirty, and laugh nonstop," the source said of Shelton and Stefani on set. "... Blake and Gwen are better than ever. They adore each other. Working together is truly an ideal situation for them."

