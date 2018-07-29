Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Cuter Than Ever During Oklahoma Trip With Her Sons: Pics

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are living it up this weekend!

The couple is currently in Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma where, on Saturday, they decided to take Stefani’s boys Kingston, Zuma and Apollo out on Lake Texoma for some boating adventures. Thankfully, the 48-year-old bombshell documented all the fun for fans to enjoy.

Stefani posted several photos of her beau bonding with her sons, as well other friends who joined them for the sunny day on the lake, on her Instagram Stories. She also shared several videos of youngsters (and the country singer) jumping off of their boat’s high platform.

There’s even a cute GIF of her youngest son, Apollo, sitting on Shelton’s lap as he drives the boat. Stefani was clearly touched by the moment because she included a heart emoji.

The outing also included Stefani cuddling with Shelton while out on the lake. She wore a rugged brown top under a white cotton jacket, as well as a black ball cap and big round teal shades for their Saturday escapades.

This relaxing family day comes just a few weeks after Shelton once again confirmed that their relationship was going strong by jokingly sharing that he’s his girlfriend’s “stalker.”

“So far @gwenstefani has performed 3 shows in La Vegas. I have been to 3… #stalker,” he playfully wrote on July 2.

Get more on details on Stefani's Vegas residency in the clip below.

