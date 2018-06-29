Gwen Stefani Shares Intimate Pics of Her and Blake Shelton From Her Vegas Show

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are so in love!

Following Stefani’s first show of her I’m Just a Girl Las Vegas residency, the 48-year-old singer took to Instagram to share some adorable pics with her beau.

The first post was a series of five photos where the pop star and 42-year-old country crooner are kissing and gazing at each other lovingly. Stefani’s wearing a gold bustier top and bright red lipstick while Shelton opted for an army green jacket.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer also shared a snap of her and Shelton posing on the red carpet together. In a sparkly nude and silver dress, Stefani is seen with her hand adoringly on Shelton’s blue button up and suit jacket clad chest.

“Got to do some red carpet w this guy @blakeshelton gx #vegas #justagirl,” she captioned the shot.

The day after her first performance, ET spoke with Stefani about her relationship with Shelton and how her inaugural show went.

“He’s like my bestie,” Stefani told ET’s Keltie Knight of Shelton. “So of course he’s seen everything as its been going and just bouncing off of him and stuff like that.”

Though Shelton knew a lot about the show going in, the final moments — where Stefani struts on stage in a tiny cowgirl outfit — were a surprise to him. The former No Doubt member even called wearing the outfit in front of Shelton “a fantasy” while she was on stage.

“I don’t think he knew what that whole ending scene was going to look like… but to make it finally look like that is, it was beautiful,” Stefani told ET. “I’m not saying it was beautiful because I did it. I’m saying it’s beautiful because everybody who worked on it made it beautiful.”

Stefani, who said that Shelton has “changed her life,” still has no immediate plans to move into the married phase.

“I don’t know! I don’t have a future,” she said of a marriage timeline. “All I know is that I have a lot to look forward to.”

While everything seems to be going off without a hitch in her relationship, planning and executing the Vegas show wasn’t always such smooth sailing.

“The pressure of just wanting it to be so great and it’s such a new place to be. After everything I've done trying to kind of sum it up, you know what I mean? Boil it down,” Stefani said of the challenges of the show. “It was a lot and everything went wrong building up to it as always… When you have so much experience in it, you just remain calm because you know it's gonna work out. It has to. Some version of it will work out.”

Stefani — who said she’s “so inspired” by her fans' love and support — revealed that even after the show was all planned out, some challenges came up.

“I thought I was gonna die of exhaustion,” she said of the two-hour set. “It was magical and also every time you play a new room, it’s so different. The room is so intimate and kind of theatre-y. So many things to get used to, but it was fun.”

In the end, the “Used to Love You” singer hopes that those who come to the show feel a sense of love and optimism.

“If you think about the show and the ending of the show, what I was trying to say in a huge kind of love note kind of way is just how amazing life can be,” she shared. “Everybody has to go through these challenges and these dark times and then there’s always a rainbow. We literally put a rainbow on the screen. And sunflowers.”

Stefani concluded: “That’s what my life feels like right now in so many ways. I’m so grateful to get to this point. There’s always going to be more stuff thats going to happen and I know that. But I have that seed of faith that my parents gave me. I just always try to trust that I'll find the answer.”

