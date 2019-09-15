As the old adage says, the couple that prays together, stays together -- even in Hollywood!

An eyewitness tells ET that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attended church together on Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California. The pair took the songstress' three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, to the service, along with a small group of friends. In the worship service, Stefani sang along with the hymns while Shelton was spotted sharing some jokes with her boys.

"The couple embraced the majority of the time and seemed very much in love. They all seemed very happy and content," the eyewitness shares. "Just another Saturday with the family! Gwen was wearing a casual brown sweater with a red stripe and red leather heels. Her hair was in a high bun. She looked stunning! Blake was dressed in a black button-down, blue jeans and boots. They arrived at 5:35 p.m. and stayed until the end of the service at 6:30 p.m."

When the service ended, Shelton drove the gang off the premises in a black car, according to the eyewitness.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with the 43-year-old country music star about his longtime love rejoining The Voice as a coach after Adam Levine's exit.

"I couldn't be happier that she's back on the show," he gushed, explaining that he feels he has a small winning edge over the 49-year-old fellow singer.

"You know, she wants to win and I want to win and that's what they pay us to do on this show is to try to win the show," Shelton said. "It's harder for [Gwen]. She's not, she's not competitive. She'll be the first to tell you right up until it gets competitive and then all of a sudden she is."

In a previously released teaser for the upcoming season of the singing competition, fans got a look at the friendly rivalry between the pair, who will be competing alongside John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

"I'm very excited to see America's favorite couple fight it out," Legend says at one point in the clip. Later, Stefani asks her boyfriend, "You wanna fight, Blakey?"

During a particularly contentious moment, Stefani blocks her boyfriend and busts out some dance moves. Shelton exclaims, "Why are you doing this to me? I thought you loved me!"

Season 17 of The Voice premieres on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

