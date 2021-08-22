Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Celebrate Her Son Zuma's 13th Birthday With Heartfelt Message of Love
Gwen Stefani's son Zuma is officially a teenager! The songstress and new husband Blake Shelton celebrated her little boy's milestone birthday together.
Stefani, 51, commemorated Zuma's big day with a series of snapshots posted to her Instagram page and her Story.
The multitude of posts included quite a few photos of Zuma as a small child, as well as a snapshot of herself, Shelton, and all three of her kids together for a smiling family photo.
"Happy Birthday!" Stefani added in colorful animated text below the group shot -- which also featured sons Kingston, 15, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
She also shared a pair of pics showing how grown-up and mature Zuma is, starting with a baby photo, and then a contemporary snapshot of her new teen.
"Happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby 👶🏻 we love u so much!!" the proud mom wrote.
Stefani shared one additional throw-back photo of Zuma as a toddler at one of his early birthdays, swinging a small bat at a Spider-Man piñata.
She captioned the photo simply, "Babies grow up."
The group photo Stefani shared of Shelton and her kids mirrors a photo she posted from their wedding back in July.
The "Hollaback Girl" singer shared a precious photo of her and Shelton posing with her three kids on their special day at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.
Check out the video below to hear more.
