Gwen Stefani Wears Custom Vans With Blake Shelton's Face on Them

Blake Shelton is with wife Gwen Stefani every step of the way.... literally! The fashionable "Rich Girl" singer was recently spotted out in Los Angeles rocking a pair of custom black-and-white checkered Vans with her new country singer husband's face on them.

Shelton's face was added to the front of the shoes, which 51-year-old Stefani paired with navy sweatpants from her clothing line, Anaheim Hillbillies, and a shearling-lined jean jacket.

The couple is still riding high off their July nuptials. Late last month, the newlyweds performed together at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, Tennessee, where 45-year-old Shelton called his wife, "Gwen Stefani Shelton."

Stefani also opened up about their big day on the Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine podcast last month.

"It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously," Stefani told Iovine of the wedding, which took place at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. "It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."

