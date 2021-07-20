Gwen Stefani is in pure honeymoon bliss after her recent wedding to Blake Shelton. Stefani opened up about the picture-perfect ceremony on Tuesday's episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast, telling Iovine she's feeling "total honeymoon vibes right now," and couldn't be happier about how her big day turned out.

"It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously," Stefani told Iovine of the wedding, which took place at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch earlier this month. "It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."

The No Doubt front woman called the marriage unexpected in her life, sharing that she's never been happier and more at peace than she is now.

"I just feel so lucky. One of those things that you think about a lot in your life, is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace," Stefani shared. "Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

A lot of that peace has come from her now-husband, who she called "very real and consistent."

"That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing. I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. And he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much," Stefani gushed.

The two tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony surrounded by family and was held inside a special chapel on Shelton's property which he had built specifically for the occasion.

A source told ET at the time, "It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married."

The source added, "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."

The couple married six years after unexpectedly finding love on The Voice. For more on their picture-perfect wedding day, watch the video below.

