Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are newlyweds, and the songstress couldn't look happier!

The pair tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony surrounded by family at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on Sunday, ET can confirm. On Monday, Stefani took to social media to share first photos from their wedding day.

The singer shared a slideshow of photos from the stunning wedding ceremony, which she captioned, "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come ❤️🙏🏻 @blakeshelton i love you."

The trio of photos include a pic of the cute couple in their wedding attire standing outside against the light of a sunset, a photo of Shelton driving his bride around in a golf cart while she holds her bouquet and smiles, and a photo of them sharing a kiss next to their three-tiered wedding cake.

Shelton reposted his wife's stunning photos to his own Instagram as well.

In a different clip she posted to Instagram on Monday, Stefani -- who appears to be rocking a silk robe ahead of the ceremony -- lifts up her veil and smiles for the camera.

The songstress captioned the pic simply, "July 3rd 2021 ❤️"

Stefani wore a custom lily white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and a high low tulle skirt.

She kept her hair and makeup simple, pulling her blonde locks up behind her long veil, opting for dark eyeliner and a simple red lip. The "Slow Clap" singer accessorized her wedding day wear with gold bangles, sparkling earrings and a cross necklace.

Shelton wore a black tuxedo jacket over a white shirt, black vest and white bow tie. Instead of black tuxedo pants, the country singer kept true to form, rocking blue jeans for the ocassion.

Stefani's stylist, Rob Zangardi, shared a look at her special veil, which had both her and Shelton's names as well as the names of her three children, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, embroidered onto it.

"GWEN BLAKE KINGSTON ZUMA APOLLO 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," Zangardi captioned the beautiful photos, which featured a closer look at her gown and a shorter, second look fit just for the rocker.

The shorter dress featured a more traditional white, sweetheart neckline, coupled with a short, tule skirt that featured floral details around the waist. The dress was paired with a short veil, also featuring floral embroidery. Stefani's slicked back hair was topped with a white bow. While most of her accessories remained the same, the singer's shorter second look showed off a pair of white stiletto cowboy boots, that completed the look.

During Stefani's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April, she said she wanted to keep their wedding intimate.

"We're keeping it very simple. Really simple," she noted. "I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It'll be like my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though."

"It's going to be fun," Stefani continued. "We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big [event]. It's not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that."

There had been definite signs the wedding was coming. In June, Stefani celebrated an intimate bridal shower with her family, and ET confirmed in July that they filed for their marriage license in Oklahoma. In Oklahoma, a marriage license expires in 10 days after it's issued.

Back in March, Shelton said he "absolutely" pictures himself living a simpler life with Stefani someday out of the spotlight while guest co-hosting NBC News' Today With Hoda & Jenna.

"I hope that's not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long to me," he said. "I'd like to see that sooner than later. I mean, we've both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go, and touring and now the television thing. It's been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, but hopefully at some point we'll get a chance to live some life. And I think we're both ready for that, honestly."

