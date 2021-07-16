Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are performing together for the first time as a married couple. The newlyweds hit the Ole Red, a bar Shelton owns in his native Oklahoma, for an intimate performance at the small town watering hole.

The 45-year-old country music star was just as shocked as the crowd to have Stefani singing in the small town bar, that quickly filled up as the pair geared up to perform. The couple kicked off the surprise performance with a duet of Shelton's song, "Happy Anywhere," which features the 51-year-old No Doubt frontwoman. They followed that up with their love song, "Nobody But You," with Shelton pointing proudly at his wife who was receiving a huge applause from the crowd.

This was also a cute moment, Blake was gushing about Gwen Stefani being in tishomingo and she said, “I thought it was Gwen Shelton now”. They were both so cute! 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cl5QDUCfQ1 — Paisley (@LoveFaithTruth1) July 16, 2021

The two tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony surrounded by family and officiated by Carson Daly at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on July 3. The ceremony took place in a new chapel on The Voice coach's property, which he had built for the big day.

A source told ET at the time, "It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married."

The source added, "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."

"Everyone who attended the ceremony was talking about Gwen and Blake's love for one another," the source continued. "They have been so careful because they've had their hearts broken and this wedding made everyone feel like dreams do really come true. They have both been through a lot and deserved to find each other. They were meant to be a couple in every way."

The couple married six years after unexpectedly finding love on The Voice. For more on their picture-perfect wedding day, watch the video below.

