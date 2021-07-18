Gwen Stefani Celebrates 2 Weeks of Married Life With Blake Shelton

Newly wedded bliss! Gwen Stefani is celebrating the two-week mark of her marriage to Blake Shelton.

The songstress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a flashback photo from the couple's gorgeous wedding ceremony, held at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on July 3.

In the photo, Stefani -- decked out in her custom lily white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown -- is seen exchanging vows with her country crooner hubby while their mutual friend andThe Voice co-star, Carson Daly, officiated.

"Happy 2 week anniversary ❤️@blakeshelton @darlingangel6 @carsondaly" Stefani captioned the post.

The two tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony surrounded by family and was held inside a special chapel on Shelton's property which he had built specifically for the occasion.

A source told ET at the time, "It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married."

The source added, "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."

The couple married six years after unexpectedly finding love on The Voice. For more on their picture-perfect wedding day, watch the video below.

