Gwen Stefani Celebrates 2 Weeks of Married Life With Blake Shelton
Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Picture-Perfect' Weddin…
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Bridal Look From Wedding to Blake She…
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Pose With Her Sons Kingston, Zuma…
Blake Shelton Wrote Gwen Stefani a Song for Their Wedding
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Obtain Marriage License: What We …
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Married
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform for First Time Together a…
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tie the Knot, Will Britney Spears…
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's New York City Arcade Date Night …
Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Gets Married in 'The Pioneer Woman:…
Paris Hilton Reacts to Mom Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ and Talks Wed…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Nose Job, Rachel Lindsay Pens Op-Ed Ab…
Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Will Be in 'F10' and Teases the 'Gre…
Go Behind the Scenes of Naya Rivera's Final Movie (Exclusive)
'KUWTK' Reunion: Kardashians Address Rob Kardashian's Absence Fr…
'Cruella' Bloopers Featuring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson (Exclu…
Kate Middleton Rocks a Casual Look to Play With Kids at Natural …
David Harbour Talks ‘Black Widow’ and Teases Major ‘Stranger Thi…
Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Anniversary, Moving to the Farm and Am…
Newly wedded bliss! Gwen Stefani is celebrating the two-week mark of her marriage to Blake Shelton.
The songstress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a flashback photo from the couple's gorgeous wedding ceremony, held at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on July 3.
In the photo, Stefani -- decked out in her custom lily white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown -- is seen exchanging vows with her country crooner hubby while their mutual friend andThe Voice co-star, Carson Daly, officiated.
"Happy 2 week anniversary ❤️@blakeshelton @darlingangel6 @carsondaly" Stefani captioned the post.
The two tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony surrounded by family and was held inside a special chapel on Shelton's property which he had built specifically for the occasion.
A source told ET at the time, "It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married."
The source added, "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."
The couple married six years after unexpectedly finding love on The Voice. For more on their picture-perfect wedding day, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Married: A Timeline of Their Romance
Watch Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform Together
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding Was a 'Fairy-Tale' Experience
Carson Daly Shares Pics From Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Wedding
Blake Shelton Wrote Gwen Stefani a Song for His Vows at Their Wedding
Related Gallery