Gwen Stefani Cancels Las Vegas Residency Show Due to Illness

Gwen Stefani has cancelled the next date of her Las Vegas residency show due to illness.

The singer was scheduled to perform her Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl show at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater on Wednesday, but took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news with fans.

“I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night,” she wrote. “I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing & wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do.”

“To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry,” she continued. “I am doing everything I can to be back on stage on Friday.”

Fans and friends were quick to respond with comments wishing Stefani a quick recovery, with Kris Jenner writing, “Feel better pretty girl!! 💕🙏.”

Refunds for Wednesday’s performance are being offered at point of purchase.

According to a press release from Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment, Stefani "does anticipate recovery and plans to return to stage for her scheduled show on Friday.”



The show on Friday is the last in the current run, with Stefani not due to return to Zappos Theater for further concerts until October.

Meanwhile, ET caught up with Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, as he and Garth Brooks performed their new collaborative single, “Dive Bar,” in Idaho on Friday.

And Stefani was clearly on their minds!

"I got a text from [Brooks] earlier that said, 'Hey, man, we got your dressing room set up for you,'" Shelton shared. "And he sent me a picture and it was a paper that said 'Mr. Stefani' on it."

See more on Shelton and Stefani below.



GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani Begins Las Vegas Residency

Blake Shelton Talks Marriage and How He'll Break the News

Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton Her 'Favorite Human' in Sweet Birthday Post Featuring Epic Throwback Pics

Related Gallery