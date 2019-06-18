Gwen Stefani is celebrating her “favorite human’s” special day -- and that means fans get treated to some epic throwback photos!

The 49-year-old songstress took to social media on Tuesday to mark longtime beau Blake Shelton’s 43rd birthday with a slideshow of photos of the country crooner.

The pics included old gems of Shelton in an all-denim outfit and cowboy hat with his long curly locks flowing as he posed with a guitar.

Selfies of the cute couple were also featured, as well as a cute video of Shelton getting a sloppy kiss on the cheek from a sea lion.

Stefani’s caption indicated that the encounter went down at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Illinois.

“Happy b day to my favorite human!!!” Stefani wrote. “Can’t believe your mine ❤️🤷‍♀️ #soooooolucky!!!! Gx #2019 #gemini 😘💋🎂 #greatestguyiknow thank u shedd aquarium Chicago for an amazing unexpected b day tour!!!”

Stefani also posted a photo of a young boy, presumably Shelton, on her Instagram Story, adding a crown emoji to the pic.

ET recently caught up with Shelton who revealed Stefani’s reaction to him teasing that he wanted her to propose during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"She goes, 'You know this is not how this is gonna work,'" he shared.

See more on the couple below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton to Record 'Dive Bar' Duet Live in Concert

Gwen Stefani Says It’s ‘Bittersweet’ to Rejoin ‘Best Friend’ Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Without Adam Levine

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share a Kiss While at Luke Bryan's Concert

Related Gallery