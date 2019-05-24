Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are displaying some serious PDA!

On Thursday night, the duo stepped out for the opening of The Doghouse in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where Luke Bryan put on an incredible concert. The new music venue is an expansion of Shelton's bar and restaurant, Ole Red Tishomingo, and, to celebrate its grand opening, Bryan blew the crowd away on Thursday, ahead of Shelton's performance on Friday.

After introducing Bryan to the stage, Shelton enjoyed the concert with his girlfriend, who documented their night out on her Instagram Story. When Shelton noticed that Stefani was filming him, he leaned in to give her a sweet kiss.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Both concerts will benefit the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation, a cause close to Shelton's heart.

"It’s unreal to me that a spot like The Doghouse exists in Tishomingo," the 42-year-old country crooner said in a press release. "Growing up, if I wasn’t outdoors hunting or fishing, I was looking for a stage to play music. The Doghouse is going to be the best place to see all the great talent that exists in this part of the country. I’m excited to get the party started with my friend Luke and support a cause that’s so close to my heart."

Bryan, Shelton and Stefani are known pals, so much so that they even had a night on the town together in West Hollywood, California, last month. When ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke to Bryan last year, he offered to marry the pair, even suggesting that Shelton should hurry up when it comes to popping the question.

"I'll do the sermon. The sermon? The service?" Bryan said at the time. "I would be honored to marry Blake and Gwen."

"If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist," he quipped. "Every time I meet Gwen, she's holding her phone way out here. I'm like, 'That's it, she can't see!'"

Despite Bryan's wishes, a source recently told ET that, though Shelton and Stefani are "happier than they have ever been," marriage isn't a priority for the pair.

"They have talked a lot about marriage, but have decided that life has been so great that they don't want to rock the boat yet," the source said. "They are so incredibly in love and have supported each other through tough times. They truly are best friends and have made their lives work together despite their very busy schedules."

"They both came from difficult situations and marriages that didn't last. They have worked hard to get past that and so appreciate what they have with one another," the source added. "They feel as if they are soulmates and don't need a ring and a wedding at the moment."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Step Out With Her Kids, Pack on the PDA at Theme Park

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Happier' Than Ever But Not Yet Ready for Marriage, Source Says

Blake Shelton Reveals Whether Gwen Stefani Plans to Propose (Exclusive)

Related Gallery