Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are of course hunkered down together in Oklahoma during coronavirus social distancing -- but that's not stopping her from leaving him tons of cute comments on social media!

Shelton went live on Instagram with songwriter Shane McAnally on Monday, ahead of a new episode of The Voiceand the season premiere of Songland, to talk all things songwriting, quarantining -- and of course, Shelton's new hit duet with Stefani, "Nobody But You," which McAnally helped to write.

And Stefani couldn't help but crash her beau's IG chat, leaving adorable comments like "I want to make out with Blake," "Blake why do you gotta be so cute" and "Blake do you want to hang out with me."

The No Doubt singer also marveled at the success of "Nobody But You," her first Top 10 country hit, which is continuing to climb the charts.

"Blake thank you for letting me be on your country song it's going to number one soon," she wrote. "Imagine what it's like to be [ska] and then be on a country song with Shane McAnally and Blake Shelton two geniuses I didn't know existed."

the best person in the world is for sure called gwen stefani pic.twitter.com/52MqlGGCf4 — bela (@blakesvest) April 14, 2020

Shelton told McAnally he and Stefani have been holed up at his ranch in Oklahoma for over a month now, joking that they were starting to "burn whatever we can find around the house just to clean it up" as he showed off a massive bonfire.

"Gwen and I came straight to the ranch and got the rest of the family here and we've been on lockdown ever since," he said of canceling upcoming tour dates on March 12, telling his friend and fellow performer that he feels worse for his fans than he does for himself.

"We're gonna be OK. We've got it easy. To cancel a tour, it's expensive, there's no way around it, but I can absorb that," he said. "I just hated it for the people that... bought plane tickets or had hotel rooms booked."

The two also shared a nice moment as McAnally thanked Shelton for his performance and support of "Nobody But You," saying that it means the world to him as a songwriter, a compliment the country star sent right back.

"Gwen and I feel like it was literally written for us," he admitted. "I tell Gwen all the time, my favorite part of the song is, 'When you love someone, they say to set 'em free / But that ain't gonna work for me,' because that's always been such a standard, understood way of thinking -- when you love something, let it go -- but I've never really thought about it like, 'No. I'm sorry if it's selfish, but I can't do that.'"

"We both love that part of the song so much," he added. "It just hit home with us."

A source told ET on Monday that Shelton and Stefani's relationship is "stronger than ever" as they practice social distancing together in Oklahoma, writing music together and spending quality time with family.

"They're living a quiet life in the country right now," the source said. "They decided that separating themselves from city life was best for their family. Right now, they feel blessed to have a home they can escape to during this difficult time...It is such a change of pace for everyone, and it's truly helped to remind them of how important having family time can be."

"Blake loves to take the boys to Oklahoma where he grew up," ET's source added. "They have been spending time fishing, camping and roasting marshmallows. They love just playing for hours in the woods...Blake has also been working on Gwen's dream garden. Gwen just loves it and right now they have time to do it."

See more on the cute couple in the video below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

