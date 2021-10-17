Gwen Stefani Shares Never-Before-Seen Engagement Pics on 1-Year Anniversary of Blake Shelton's Proposal
Gwen Stefani Says She Wanted Blake Shelton to Propose Sooner Tha…
Madonna Climbs on Jimmy Fallon's Desk and Flashes Her Backside t…
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Laugh at Teenage Throwbacks of Themse…
‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Gets Emotional Over Two Singers
Ariana Grande Does Celine Dion Impression on 'The Voice'
‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Drop the Mic on Blake Shelton
‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Make Her Debut
'The Voice' Contestant Makes Ariana Grande Emotional
Blake Shelton Reacts to Rumors Ariana Grande Is Replacing Him on…
Meghan Trainor and Adam Lambert Find Celebrity Impersonator Sing…
Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'Voice' Set While Blake S…
Emmys 2021: Lorne Michaels ('SNL') Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About ‘Ted Lasso’s 20 Nomina…
Catherine Zeta-Jones Explains Why She’s Excited to Play Morticia…
Samira Wiley Makes Emmys 2021 a Date Night and Talks ‘The Handma…
Emmys 2021: Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown…
Tracee Ellis Ross Admits She's Already Crying Over End of 'Black…
Angela Bassett Shares 'Black Panther 2' Update After Letitia Wri…
Watch Brendan Hunt Interrupt Kathryn Hahn’s Interview to Ask ‘Wa…
Gwen Stefani is celebrating a relationship milestone! The songstress took to Instagram Sunday evening to commemorate the one-year anniversary of when Blake Shelton popped the question.
Stefani posted a few never-before-seen photos and videos from the heartfelt proposal, which went down in Oklahoma, where the couple later tied the knot.
"one year ago today?! 🙏🏻October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you!" Stefani captioned the slideshow post.
The first video in the post featured Shelton dancing behind Stefani as Kool & the Gang's "Celebration" can be heard in the background.
Stefani exclaims, "Look! We just got engaged!" while holding up her hand, adorned with her new ring, as Shelton gives her a kiss on the cheek.
The second photo in the post appears to have been snapped right after the proposal, as Shelton and Stefani are both kneeling and the songstress is covering her face with her hands while crying tears of joy and surprise.
The third clip in the post is a very beautiful close-up on her strikingly large ring.
While it's been a year since Shelton popped the question, it's only been three months since the pair exchanged vows at their wedding ceremony on July 3.
The two tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony surrounded by family on Saturday at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, in a chapel built on his property specifically for their wedding.
The pair have both shared a slew of snapshots from the big day, where they were joined by Stefani's three sons -- Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7 -- from her previous marriage.
For more on the adorable couple and their gorgeous wedding, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Shelton Says He's Become a 'Softie' After Marrying Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton Jokes Gwen Stefani Wedding Is 'Ultimate Publicity Stunt'
Gwen Stefani Shares the Moment She Picked Out Her Wedding Dress
Watch Gwen Stefani Perform 'Don't Speak' With Husband Blake Shelton on
Related Gallery