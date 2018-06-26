Gwen Stefani Shares Rockin' Throwback on Eve of Las Vegas Residency Launch

One more sleep!

On the eve of launching her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani continued to reflect on her career with a fun throwback pic showing her rocking the stage back in the day.

Wearing a top reading “Gwen” in maroon letters and matching crimson lips, the long-haired singer looked to be having a blast on stage while pointing her mic to the audience.

“Tomorrow night #justagirl#vegas 💥🎉😲gx,” she captioned the pic.

The 48-year-old musician and mom launches her 25-date Gwen Stefani: I’m Just a Girl residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday night.

As she prepares for opening night, she has been counting down on social media with photos and teaser videos.

Stefani joins fellow Zappos Theater residents Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie, the Backstreet Boys and upcoming additions, Florida Georgia Line.

Just like Lionel Richie’s All the Hits gig and the Backstreet Boys' Larger Than Life show, Stefani’s concert is expected to ignite nostalgia as she belts out some of her biggest hits.

"I feel like it’s the kind of show that I’d never been able to do until this point in my life. [The show is] nostalgic, bringing people through the long journey I’ve been on with music and sharing that and exchanging the love I have with people," the No Doubt frontwoman explained to ET earlier in June. "It’s really just that same journey again, but in a new Vegas-y way.”

