Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton For 'Sharing His World' With Her -- See the Pic!

Blake Shelton is one lucky man.

The country crooner celebrated his 42nd birthday this week with Gwen Stefani by his side -- and she couldn't help but swoon over spending time with him. The two are currently in Oklahoma, enjoying the "A Guy With a Girl" singer's home state, with Stefani's three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

"#oklahoma #summer @blakeshelton thank u for sharing your world gx ❤️#nextstopvegas," the "Just a Girl" singer captioned a breezy and makeup-free pic of herself on Instagram on Tuesday. "Ok #laketexoma 2018 gx ❤️," she wrote on another snap where she's smiling while Shelton drives the boat in the background.

Ok #laketexoma 2018 gx ❤️ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 19, 2018 at 5:33pm PDT

Stefani threw her boyfriend a birthday party on Monday, where she sang "Happy Birthday, dear Blakey" while he was serving up a special dessert.

Shelton was also treated to a Smithworks Vodka-inspired birthday cake for his special day, which Stefani's kids and niece, Stella, got into.

The couple has been together since 2015, but is in no hurry to tie the knot.

"There is no reason for them to rush into a marriage so they aren’t," a source exclusively told ET back in March. "Both of them are happy and content with where their relationship is right now."

The source continued: "They are on cloud nine for each other. They are perfect for each other. They know they have found their true soulmate."

In April, however, the country superstar admitted to thinking about marrying his longtime love.

"I think about [marrying her]. I don't think it's anytime soon or anything," he said during an interview with CMT. "The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you'd be getting to that."

For more on the twosome, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani Serenades Blake Shelton for His 42nd Birthday

Why Gwen Stefani Is in 'Panic Mode' Ahead of Upcoming Las Vegas Residency (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani Attends Wedding with Blake Shelton, Dances to 'Hollaback Girl' at Reception: Watch!

Related Gallery