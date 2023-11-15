Fashion

Gwyneth Paltrow Flawlessly Recreates Her Most Iconic Looks From Her Life and Career

By Jackie Willis
Published: 1:38 PM PST, November 15, 2023

From her 1999 Oscars gown to her 'Royal Tenenbaums' getup, the actress is pulling out all her style statements this holiday season.

Gwyneth Paltrow is doing a fashion rewind this holiday season.

The 51-year-old actress pours the bubbly for different versions of herself over the years, including when she won the Best Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999 while wearing a pink Ralph Lauren gown. 

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1999 Oscars. - Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

She's also sporting the same eccentric ensemble she wore in Wes Anderson's 2001 film, The Royal Tenenbaums, where she portrayed Margaret Tenenbaum.

Gwyneth Paltrow on the set of &#039;The Royal Tenenbaums&#039; at New York City&#039;s Central Park Zoo in April 2001. - Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison

On top of those, Paltrow channels her '90s looks that became iconic thanks in part to her then-fiancé, Brad Pitt, often dressing in a somewhat similar fashion.

Lastly, the actress shows up with a mask in hand as a call back to her role as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man movies.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt in 1996. - Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Paltrow's epic fashion flashback is in promotion of the 2023 Goop gift guides, which include a Dirty Santa candle, a pickleball paddle and more.

Dirty Santa Candle

Dirty Santa Candle
Goop

Dirty Santa Candle

A blend of hickory, woodsmoke, and pine spiked with warm clove and oakmoss with a hint of leather, it’s seductive and a touch subversive. 

Goop's Cannon Beach Pickleball Paddle

Goop's Cannon Beach Pickleball Paddle
Goop

Goop's Cannon Beach Pickleball Paddle

Lightweight and easy to swing, it has an elongated face for greater reach and power.

The Reloader

The Reloader
Goop

The Reloader

This beginner-friendly film camera is cute, compact, and—most importantly—uncomplicated. 

10" & 12" Fry Pan Set

10" & 12" Fry Pan Set
Goop

10" & 12" Fry Pan Set

These are the two pans you’ll probably use most—they’re excellent for eggs, sautéing veggies, quick sauces.

Check out Paltrow's clever gift guide promo here:

And for more inspiration on what to get your loved ones this holiday season, check out the links below.

