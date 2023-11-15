Gwyneth Paltrow is doing a fashion rewind this holiday season.

The 51-year-old actress pours the bubbly for different versions of herself over the years, including when she won the Best Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999 while wearing a pink Ralph Lauren gown.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1999 Oscars. - Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

She's also sporting the same eccentric ensemble she wore in Wes Anderson's 2001 film, The Royal Tenenbaums, where she portrayed Margaret Tenenbaum.

Gwyneth Paltrow on the set of 'The Royal Tenenbaums' at New York City's Central Park Zoo in April 2001. - Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison

On top of those, Paltrow channels her '90s looks that became iconic thanks in part to her then-fiancé, Brad Pitt, often dressing in a somewhat similar fashion.

Lastly, the actress shows up with a mask in hand as a call back to her role as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man movies.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt in 1996. - Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Paltrow's epic fashion flashback is in promotion of the 2023 Goop gift guides, which include a Dirty Santa candle, a pickleball paddle and more.

Check out Paltrow's clever gift guide promo here:

And for more inspiration on what to get your loved ones this holiday season, check out the links below.

