From her 1999 Oscars gown to her 'Royal Tenenbaums' getup, the actress is pulling out all her style statements this holiday season.
Gwyneth Paltrow is doing a fashion rewind this holiday season.
The 51-year-old actress pours the bubbly for different versions of herself over the years, including when she won the Best Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999 while wearing a pink Ralph Lauren gown.
She's also sporting the same eccentric ensemble she wore in Wes Anderson's 2001 film, The Royal Tenenbaums, where she portrayed Margaret Tenenbaum.
On top of those, Paltrow channels her '90s looks that became iconic thanks in part to her then-fiancé, Brad Pitt, often dressing in a somewhat similar fashion.
Lastly, the actress shows up with a mask in hand as a call back to her role as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man movies.
Paltrow's epic fashion flashback is in promotion of the 2023 Goop gift guides, which include a Dirty Santa candle, a pickleball paddle and more.
Dirty Santa Candle
A blend of hickory, woodsmoke, and pine spiked with warm clove and oakmoss with a hint of leather, it’s seductive and a touch subversive.
Goop's Cannon Beach Pickleball Paddle
Lightweight and easy to swing, it has an elongated face for greater reach and power.
The Reloader
This beginner-friendly film camera is cute, compact, and—most importantly—uncomplicated.
10" & 12" Fry Pan Set
These are the two pans you’ll probably use most—they’re excellent for eggs, sautéing veggies, quick sauces.
Check out Paltrow's clever gift guide promo here:
And for more inspiration on what to get your loved ones this holiday season, check out the links below.
