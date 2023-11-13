Find gift inspiration from the modern farmhouse maven herself.
If you love the modern farmhouse aesthetic and are wondering what the queen of the design style herself, Joanna Gaines, is gifting this holiday season, there's no need to wonder any longer. We spotted a section on the interior designer's Magnolia site called "What Jo's Gifting" full of gift picks in Joanna's signature style.
Take it to Waco, Texas, with these gift ideas from Joanna's online home store. Joanna's gift picks include modern farmhouse holiday decor, arts and crafts, books, games and more. Find kitchenware-themed ornaments, the book Ballparks Past and Present, a stunning cake stand and a beautiful marble checkers set, just to name a few. Many items are holiday decor pieces that you could also purchase for yourself. Find gifts for him, her and kids on this list.
Shop Joanna Gaines' Gift Ideas
You'd best believe we've shopped the section and picked out some highlights. Best of all, all the items on Joanna's list are on sale right now in honor of her right-hand man Chip's upcoming birthday. Ahead, find holiday gifts for every budget from Magnolia.
Magnolia Book Shop Ornament
This precious Christmas tree ornament depicts a snowy bookshop. Grab it for your favorite book lover.
Magnolia Holiday Paint by Number Kit
Painting by numbers is a relaxing indoor winter activity for kids and adults alike. Choose from a New York Christmas and gingerbread village theme in this kit.
Magnolia Ballparks Past and Present
This awesome hand-bound leather book depicts Major League stadiums across the country with history, stats and stories.
Magnolia Vivian Cut Glass Cake Stand
This stunning cake stand is made of glass etched with a vine pattern. It's an ideal home for holiday cakes.
Magnolia Holiday Spinning Candleholder
This carved wood candleholder spins when its candles are lit. It depicts a snowy winter scene.
Magnolia Green and White Marble Checkers Set
How stunning is this marble checkers set? It's inspired by the tile flooring in the conservatory of the castle Chip and Jo renovated.
Magnolia Gingerbread House Bundt Cake Pan
This pan makes the most adorable gingerbread house-shaped bundt cake you've ever seen. Decorate it or let it stand alone.
Magnolia Hammered Copper and Gold Measuring Cups Ornament
These precious mini copper measuring cups make for the most modern farmhouse ornament.
Magnolia Kitchen Utensils in Crock Ornament
Speaking of kitchen-themed ornaments, this one is a little crock with kitchen utensils.
Magnolia Tinsel Time Jiggy Puzzle
This puzzle for a cold winter day indoors features a beautiful Christmas tree. It has 450 pieces.
Magnolia Brass and Copper Kitchen Tool Ornaments (Set of 3)
Add these copper kitchen tools to the kitchenware ornament collection.
Magnolia Black Oak Artisan Pinecone Green Mug
This pinecone Christmas mug is as sweet as it gets. It's begging for a peppermint latte or hot cocoa.
Magnolia Station Wagon with Tree Ornament
This glass ornament is giving "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
Magnolia Marie Painted Vine Rolling Pin
This special rolling pin has vine designs painted by one of Magnolia's team members in Waco.
Magnolia Alpine House Wood Advent Calendar
This beautiful wood advent calendar can be refilled each year. It's topped with a precious detailed house.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.