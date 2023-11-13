Gifts

Joanna Gaines' 2023 Holiday Gift Guide: Shop Modern Farmhouse Gift Ideas by Magnolia

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:31 PM PST, November 13, 2023

Find gift inspiration from the modern farmhouse maven herself.

If you love the modern farmhouse aesthetic and are wondering what the queen of the design style herself, Joanna Gaines, is gifting this holiday season, there's no need to wonder any longer. We spotted a section on the interior designer's Magnolia site called "What Jo's Gifting" full of gift picks in Joanna's signature style.

Take it to Waco, Texas, with these gift ideas from Joanna's online home store. Joanna's gift picks include modern farmhouse holiday decor, arts and crafts, books, games and more. Find kitchenware-themed ornaments, the book Ballparks Past and Present, a stunning cake stand and a beautiful marble checkers set, just to name a few. Many items are holiday decor pieces that you could also purchase for yourself. Find gifts for him, her and kids on this list. 

Shop Joanna Gaines' Gift Ideas

You'd best believe we've shopped the section and picked out some highlights. Best of all, all the items on Joanna's list are on sale right now in honor of her right-hand man Chip's upcoming birthday. Ahead, find holiday gifts for every budget from Magnolia.

Magnolia Book Shop Ornament

Magnolia Book Shop Ornament
Magnolia

Magnolia Book Shop Ornament

This precious Christmas tree ornament depicts a snowy bookshop. Grab it for your favorite book lover.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Magnolia Holiday Paint by Number Kit

Magnolia Holiday Paint by Number Kit
Magnolia

Magnolia Holiday Paint by Number Kit

Painting by numbers is a relaxing indoor winter activity for kids and adults alike. Choose from a New York Christmas and gingerbread village theme in this kit.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Magnolia Ballparks Past and Present

Magnolia Ballparks Past and Present
Magnolia

Magnolia Ballparks Past and Present

This awesome hand-bound leather book depicts Major League stadiums across the country with history, stats and stories.

$120 $96

Shop Now

Magnolia Vivian Cut Glass Cake Stand

Magnolia Vivian Cut Glass Cake Stand
Magnolia

Magnolia Vivian Cut Glass Cake Stand

This stunning cake stand is made of glass etched with a vine pattern. It's an ideal home for holiday cakes.

$80 $64

Shop Now

Magnolia Holiday Spinning Candleholder

Magnolia Holiday Spinning Candleholder
Magnolia

Magnolia Holiday Spinning Candleholder

This carved wood candleholder spins when its candles are lit. It depicts a snowy winter scene.

$62 $50

Shop Now

Magnolia Green and White Marble Checkers Set

Magnolia Green and White Marble Checkers Set
Magnolia

Magnolia Green and White Marble Checkers Set

How stunning is this marble checkers set? It's inspired by the tile flooring in the conservatory of the castle Chip and Jo renovated.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Magnolia Gingerbread House Bundt Cake Pan

Magnolia Gingerbread House Bundt Cake Pan
Magnolia

Magnolia Gingerbread House Bundt Cake Pan

This pan makes the most adorable gingerbread house-shaped bundt cake you've ever seen. Decorate it or let it stand alone.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Magnolia Hammered Copper and Gold Measuring Cups Ornament

Magnolia Hammered Copper and Gold Measuring Cups Ornament
Magnolia

Magnolia Hammered Copper and Gold Measuring Cups Ornament

These precious mini copper measuring cups make for the most modern farmhouse ornament. 

$34 $27

Shop Now

Magnolia Kitchen Utensils in Crock Ornament

Magnolia Kitchen Utensils in Crock Ornament
Magnolia

Magnolia Kitchen Utensils in Crock Ornament

Speaking of kitchen-themed ornaments, this one is a little crock with kitchen utensils. 

$16 $13

Shop Now

Magnolia Tinsel Time Jiggy Puzzle

Magnolia Tinsel Time Jiggy Puzzle
Magnolia

Magnolia Tinsel Time Jiggy Puzzle

This puzzle for a cold winter day indoors features a beautiful Christmas tree. It has 450 pieces.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Magnolia Brass and Copper Kitchen Tool Ornaments (Set of 3)

Magnolia Brass and Copper Kitchen Tool Ornaments (Set of 3)
Magnolia

Magnolia Brass and Copper Kitchen Tool Ornaments (Set of 3)

Add these copper kitchen tools to the kitchenware ornament collection.

$28 $22

Shop Now

Magnolia Black Oak Artisan Pinecone Green Mug

Magnolia Black Oak Artisan Pinecone Green Mug
Magnolia

Magnolia Black Oak Artisan Pinecone Green Mug

This pinecone Christmas mug is as sweet as it gets. It's begging for a peppermint latte or hot cocoa. 

$34 $27

Shop Now

Magnolia Station Wagon with Tree Ornament

Magnolia Station Wagon with Tree Ornament
Magnolia

Magnolia Station Wagon with Tree Ornament

This glass ornament is giving "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." 

$28 $22

Shop Now

Magnolia Marie Painted Vine Rolling Pin

Magnolia Marie Painted Vine Rolling Pin
Magnolia

Magnolia Marie Painted Vine Rolling Pin

This special rolling pin has vine designs painted by one of Magnolia's team members in Waco.

$32 $26

Shop Now

Magnolia Alpine House Wood Advent Calendar

Magnolia Alpine House Wood Advent Calendar
Magnolia

Magnolia Alpine House Wood Advent Calendar

This beautiful wood advent calendar can be refilled each year. It's topped with a precious detailed house.

$58 $46

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

