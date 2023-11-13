If you love the modern farmhouse aesthetic and are wondering what the queen of the design style herself, Joanna Gaines, is gifting this holiday season, there's no need to wonder any longer. We spotted a section on the interior designer's Magnolia site called "What Jo's Gifting" full of gift picks in Joanna's signature style.

Take it to Waco, Texas, with these gift ideas from Joanna's online home store. Joanna's gift picks include modern farmhouse holiday decor, arts and crafts, books, games and more. Find kitchenware-themed ornaments, the book Ballparks Past and Present, a stunning cake stand and a beautiful marble checkers set, just to name a few. Many items are holiday decor pieces that you could also purchase for yourself. Find gifts for him, her and kids on this list.

Shop Joanna Gaines' Gift Ideas

You'd best believe we've shopped the section and picked out some highlights. Best of all, all the items on Joanna's list are on sale right now in honor of her right-hand man Chip's upcoming birthday. Ahead, find holiday gifts for every budget from Magnolia.

