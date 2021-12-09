Gwyneth Paltrow Gifts a Sexy Toy to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Connect on a ‘Deeper Level’ (So…
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Wear Matching Pajamas Amid Dati…
Pete Davidson Shares His Dating Dealbreaker Amid Kim Kardashian …
Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down to Their Underwea…
Nick Cannon Reacts to Ex Kim Kardashian's Rumored Romance With P…
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite for Late Virgil Abloh’s Fi…
Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson Roast ‘SNL’ Writers in 'Three Sad…
Machine Gun Kelly Has Daddy-Daughter Date Night at 2021 AMAs
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Daughter True’s ‘Disgusting’ Bathtime M…
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West’s 6th Birthday With Heartfe…
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Kanye West Makes Peace Offering to Drake After Longtime Feud
Watch Saint West Play Catch With Tom Brady!
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson React to Iman Shumpert’s 'DWTS' Win …
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
Hilary Duff Calls Kim Cattrall a ‘Force’ on the 'How I Met Your …
Watch the Kardashian Kids Call Out North and Psalm West for Elf …
Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on New Housewives-Themed Podcas…
‘The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Performs With a Broken Elbow and Fract…
Gwyneth Paltrow's got jokes and plenty of sex toys in her holiday-themed satirical video that featured, among others, Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson.
The 49-year-old actress starred in a comical Guide to Holiday Etiquette video in which the Goop founder dishes how Hollywood can best survive the upcoming holidays. Hint, hint: tons of booze and carbs.
But perhaps the best part about the 1-minute, 48-second video comes near the halfway mark when Paltrow stuffs gift bags with some of Goop's most talked-about gifts. With a row of gift bags for some of her favorite celebrities sitting on a mantel, Paltrow approaches them and gets to work.
Kardashian West and Davidson were the recipients of a large claw that seemed better suited on the knuckles of the DC Comics character Wolverine. Paltrow's apparently reading between the lines here and insinuating the pair enjoys a rough going behind closed doors. Remember, fans recently noticed a mark on the comedian's neck, leading many to speculate it was a hickey.
Adele, Stephen Colbert and Taylor Swift also got the Goop treatment.
Paltrow gifted the 30 singer a dietary supplement dubbed DTF, which Goop claims “supports women’s sexual desire, arousal, and mood.” Adele, of course, is dating powerhouse sports agent Rich Paul.
The Late Show host's bag was filled with a "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candle, a follow-up to Paltrow's headline-making candle, "This Smells Like My Vagina."
And, in a true sign she's all over pop culture headlines, Paltrow teases the Red singer with an all-too-familiar red scarf that made waves in her "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" track. But, in the end, Paltrow kept the scarf and swapped it out for a vibrator. Yes, the same vibrator Paltrow said once embarrassed her 15-year-old son, Moses.
For good measure, Paltrow also dished fashion advice. As the actress models a slew of wardrobe changes, the voiceover says, "When dressing for the holidays, keeping things easy and versatile is essential. Unsure how? Just add a cape. Dressed in festive red? Add a cape. Relaxing in sweats? Add a cape. Night on the town? Add a cape!"
Moral of the story, Paltrow's got Hollywood covered for the holidays.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Gift Guide: See the Surprising Highlights!
Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Teaches Her What 'Snatched' Means
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Son's Reaction to Her Company's Sex Toys