Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Sean and Catherine Lowe Relationship Advice

Gwyneth Paltrow wants to help Bachelor Nation couple Sean and Catherine Lowe in the romance department. After a meme account posted a funny 2018 Twitter exchange between the former Bachelor and his wife of six years, Paltrow stepped in to offer some wisdom.
In the throwback tweets, Sean wrote, "My wife bought off-brand Pop-Tarts. Sometimes I think she's acting mouton purpose. Don't know why she's trying to drive me away but I'm not going to budge. I'll love her through this. The sis the raw and often ugly side of marriage people don't want to talk about."
At the time, Catherine jokingly replied, "They're organic for our child you man baby."
Paltrow commented on the meme post, writing, "@seanlowe0985 you guys need to watch #sexlove&goop on @netflix we have a wolverine claw that might get you through this."
The CEO is clearly having fun promoting her company's new Netflix show, Sex, Love, and Goop. The mentioned wolverine claw is a new sex toy that is shown scraping someone's leg in the show's trailer.
Sex, Love, and Goop premieres Oct. 21 on Netflix.
