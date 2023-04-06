Gwyneth Paltrow is getting candid about her experience breastfeeding her daughter, Apple Martin. Paltrow, who is appearing on Shark Tank Friday, talked about it after hearing an entrepreneur's pitch for freeze dried breastmilk.

Milkify, a concierge breast milk freeze-drying service out of Houston, TX, transforms breast milk it into a nutrient-dense, shelf-stable powder, that can be stored and used for up to three years.

Appearing alongside the OG sharks -- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary -- Paltrow admitted that she didn't have the need to freeze dry her breast milk when her now 18-year-old daughter was born, but still had interest in the product for its health benefits.

"I was like a milkmaid, so I could've fed the whole neighborhood, and luckily I was able to stay home," Paltrow, who shares Apple and son, Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin, said when asked if she would've used this product back then. "Had I had to go straight back on set, I would've really loved something like this. Especially -- I'm very interested, and got microbiome, and the percentage of the immunity the child gets."

Paltrow's appearance on the ABC reality TV show marks the second time the Goop founder has appeared on Shark Tank, the first being in Sept. 2022. It also comes just days after Paltrow was victorious in her highly publicized ski crash trial, where she was supported by both her children.

The trial, which spanned for two weeks, saw multiple allegations from Sanderson, tongue-in-cheek responses from Paltrow, and written depositions of the incident from both Apple and Moses, read aloud to the court.

The actress was sued back in 2019 by Terry Sanderson, who, in his lawsuit, claimed he sustained significant injuries in 2016 after Paltrow allegedly knocked him over while skiing a beginner-level course at a resort in Park City, Utah. The collision, he claimed, left him with "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."

He further claimed that Paltrow was skiing in an "out of control" manner and skied away without calling for help. He also alleged in the lawsuit that he was blamed for the accident by Deer Valley Resort staff in a filed incident report.

Sanderson sued Paltrow for more than $300,000 in damages in connection to the Feb. 26, 2016 incident. Paltrow filed a countersuit against Sanderson and was seeking $1 in symbolic damages plus attorney fees.

Sanderson initially sued for $3.1 million in damages, but several of his claims were dropped by the court in 2022. Ultimately, Paltrow was found not liable in the matter. The jury found that Paltrow was not at fault and Sanderson was. In a unanimous decision, the jury awarded Paltrow $1 in symbolic damages plus attorney fees.

