Gwyneth Paltrow Testifies in Ski Crash Lawsuit Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow has taken the stand and is now testifying.

Four days into a lawsuit trial, in which the GOOP founder has been accused of injuring a man she allegedly knocked into on a Utah ski slope in 2016, the Oscar winner has the chance to speak out in her defense, and ET is streaming it live.

According to a 2019 complaint obtained by ET, plaintiff Terry Sanderson accused Paltrow of a "hit-and-run ski crash" at Deer Valley in Utah, alleging she "skied out of control and hit the back" of him, "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries." He further alleged Deer Valley employees did not call for emergency responders and skied away. He accused ski instructor Eric Christiansen of falsely reporting Paltrow did not cause the crash on an incident report. Sanderson is seeking more than $300,000 in damages.

In a counterclaim filed by Paltrow in 2021, she alleged it was Sanderson who was uphill and "plowed into her back," allegedly knocking her down and spurring him to apologize. According to court documents, Sanderson was experiencing vision problems one year before the crash. Paltrow is seeking $1 in damages, in addition to costs and attorneys' fees.

"The actual damages exceed $1," the counterclaim states, "but Ms. Paltrow seeks only $1 to compensate for them. Resolution of this Counterclaim will demonstrate that Plaintiff ran into Ms. Paltrow and nonetheless blamed her for it in an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth. Any recovery obtained by Ms. Paltrow will be donated to a charitable organization."

