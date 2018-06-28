Gwyneth Paltrow's Collaboration With Lilly Pulitzer Is Everything You Want to Wear on Vacation

Actress and goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has teamed up with Lilly Pulitzer for a limited-edition collection that's making us want to send off our out-of-office email, stat!

The A-list star collaborated with Mira Fain, the iconic brand's Executive Vice President of Product Design & Development, to create a five-piece range reminiscent of '60s socialites vacationing in Palm Beach and Palm Springs donning vibrant color and prints.

“I felt so inspired looking through Slim Aaron’s photos of these glamorous, elegant women dressed in Lilly Pulitzer. The opportunity to reinvent the aesthetic has been a lot of fun,” said Paltrow.

Courtesy of goop

The exclusive collection for goop includes a silk maxi dress, long-sleeve blouse, A-line maxi skirt, shift dress and tote all rendered in the same swirly, splashy pink-and-white print -- each a staple for a summer getaway.

"This was an exciting and fun creative collaboration. We were delighted to work with Gwyneth Paltrow and the talented goop team, and bring to life a capsule collection that highlights the best of both brands" Fain said. "While designing the collection, we were thrilled to hear Gwyneth share her memories of wearing Lilly Pulitzer during the summer visits to the Hamptons."

Lilly Pulitzer was founded in 1959 by the Palm Beach socialite who was famous for her bright, colorful dresses. She soon became a household name in fashion for her signature resort wear.

Although the pieces have sold out already (except for the bag -- hurry!), it doesn't hurt to peek them ahead. If this doesn't make you want to sit poolside with a margarita in hand, we don't know what will.

Courtesy goop

goop x Lilly Pulitzer Gwyneth Stretch Shift Dress $248

Courtesy goop

goop x Lilly Pulitzer Palm Beach Silk Maxi Dress $398

Courtesy goop

goop x Lilly Pulitzer Paltrow Blouse $168

Courtesy goop

goop x Lilly Pulitzer Lilly Maxi Skirt $248

Courtesy goop

goop x Lilly Pulitzer Palm Beach Tote $88

