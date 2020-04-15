Gwyneth Paltrow's 15-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, has an interesting idea about what her famous mom does for a living. On Tuesday, the Goop founder shared a funny photo of the "to-do list" that Apple wrote out for her, which included "make more vagina eggs and candles."

"Apple's interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen," Paltrow captioned the funny list.

Apple is referencing Goop's jade egg, which is inserted into a vagina to "harness the power of energy work, crystal healing, and a Kegel-like physical practice," as well as the famous "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle.

The normally healthy star seems to be struggling amid quarantine, taking to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of a pint of Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chill'd ice cream, writing, "I am officially a disaster, someone please intervene."

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Stories

With much of the country working at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Paltrow recently shared a sweet selfie with Apple and her 14-year-old brother, Moses, whom she shares with ex-husband, Chris Martin, writing, "WFH with some moral support 💚."

Moses celebrated his 14th birthday while in quarantine and his friends surprised him with a parade while social distancing. Driving past his house with signs and screams, Paltrow documented the special moment on her social media.

For more on Paltrow and Goop, watch the clip below:

