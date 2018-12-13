Hailey Baldwin Gets a Major Haircut

Hailey Baldwin has a new 'do!

The 22-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to show off her new shorter locks. In the post, fans got a peek at Baldwin's super short choppy look, which comes just below her chin. Wearing a bright orange T-shirt and with heart eye emojis over her own eyes, Baldwin looks thrilled with her new hairstyle!

"Chopped," she captioned the pic.

Just an hour prior to debuting her new look, Baldwin shared a snap from being on set at a photo shoot. In the image, Baldwin is heavily made up with winged eyeliner, purple eye shadow and her long blonde locks on full display.

It's been a year of change for Baldwin! She tied the knot with Justin Bieber earlier this year and hasn't missed a chance to gush about her guy! In an October interview with Harper's Bazaar, she called Bieber "incredible" and said that he "crushes everything."

"I'm always blown away," she added of her 24-year-old husband.

Baldwin also covered Vogue Arabia's December cover, where she revealed that having kids is "a closer reality."

"I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," she said, before adding that expanding the family isn't in the works "any time soon."

Though she's still in the newlywed phase of her marriage, their relationship hasn't been without struggles. This is especially true when it comes to public opinions online.

“I spend increasingly less time on social media,” she said. “This has helped me balance everything that comes with this life.”

On her Instagram Story earlier this month, Baldwin expanded on the ways that social media has been detrimental to her mental health and relationship.

“Being off of Instagram is the best thing ever. Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better, so much happy as a person... the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up,” she wrote. “It’s hard to focus on your well-being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive."

"I just don’t believe we’re called to live a life where we’re so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with," she continued. "We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging. And I won't let people make me feel like I'm doing something wrong by enjoying my life and being happy. This world has enough hatred, hurt and pain as it is, the last thing we need is more negativity, hate and division."

