Hailey Bieber Addresses Anti-Semitism, Religion Amid Kanye West Controversy
Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters Condemn Anti-Semitism After Kanye…
Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…
Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits He Lied to Christine About Custody L…
'America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
Megyn Kelly Grieves Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Matthew Perry Recalls Going to Rehab After Filming Monica and Ch…
Megyn Kelly Teared Up While Watching 'Bombshell'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
‘House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Freak Out Over Shocking Death
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
Matthew Perry Opens Up About Addiction, Near-Death Experience Ah…
Leslie Jordan Talks Recreating Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look (E…
'Ellen' Breakout Star Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Preg…
Hailey Bieber is speaking out. The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to condemn anti-Semitism and address religion amid Kanye "Ye" West's controversial tirades and his ongoing public fallout.
"You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love God is to love people. ALL people," Hailey shared on her Instagram Story.
Hailey joins a growing chorus of celebrities to denounce anti-Semitism in light of the rapper's recent rants, including his ex, Kim Kardashian. Ye also made headlines earlier this month for debuting his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts at Paris Fashion Week.
At the time of his initial "White Lives Matter" statement, Ye slammed Hailey after the model spoke out in support of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who voiced her opinions on his controversial new Yeezy line, which included the "White Lives Matter" apparel.
In a since-deleted post, Kanye responded by calling Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose," telling her husband, Justin Bieber, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.
A source told ET that Justin felt the Donda rapper "crossed a line," and was upset over Kanye's "attack" on his wife.
"Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by Kanye's attack on her where he said hurtful and untrue things. He feels like he has been a true friend to Kanye, and tried to empathize with him in the past, but this crossed a line that he's not OK with," the source shared, adding, "Being there for Hailey and supporting his wife is Justin's main priority, and he's doing that and distancing himself from Kanye."
Adidas has become the latest of Ye's professional partners to cut ties with him in recent weeks, joining a list that includes Balenciaga, the fashion magazine Vogue, and his agency, CAA. Additionally, Instagram has restricted his account and deleted some of his content for violating the platform's policies.
RELATED CONTENT:
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West Amid Controversies
Kanye West No Longer Represented by Agency Amid Anti-Semitic Comments
Vivica A. Fox to Kanye West: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)