Halle Bailey arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in a look fit for a real Disney princess! The 23-year-old made a stylish splash at the annual fashion event after skipping out on last year's affair.

The star of Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid appeared to draw some inspiration from her beloved character in a Gucci pearl-white, halter-neck gown that shimmered pearlescent, similar to Ariel's iconic scales. The actress paired the gown with a matching ruffled drape with a sheer panel and her signature locks were fashioned into a voluminous curly bob, still sporting their Ariel-red shade.

The look was a fitting choice for Bailey amid her highly anticipated upcoming role as the mermaid princess. The last time the actress walked the Met Gala carpet -- her debut in 2021 -- she was in a decidedly different look and arrived hand in hand with her sister and collaborator, Chlöe Bailey.

Halle spoke to ET's Rachel Smith on the Met Gala carpet on Monday, where she said she was "excited to be" attend fashion's biggest night.

With The Little Mermaid mere weeks away from hitting the big screen, the Grown-ish star replied when told she has a lot to look forward to: "I do, yeah, thank you so much."

The actress is anticipating the release of the upcoming live-action adaptation. "I'm most excited for people's reactions to the film," Halle said. "It's been such a long wait so it's coming this month now so it's gonna be exciting."

Staying true to that year's American fashion theme, the duo turned heads in stunning Rodarte outfits, with Chlöe wearing an ethereal white gown and Halle in a fringed pink getup that would be perfect for any figure skater.

"We're so happy to be repping other sisters tonight," Chlöe told ET of being invited to the exclusive soiree.

Halle added of their Met Gala debut, "This is so exciting. We get to do this together. It's our first one."

Now, Bailey is rocking the Met Gala stairs alone, with her highly anticipated film slated to premiere on May 26.

Disney recently celebrated the upcoming premiere by releasing the first single from the film's soundtrack. Fans got their first proper listen to Bailey's rendition of the film's classic song, "Part of Your World," which was briefly heard in previous trailers and sneak peeks. The song is available to stream on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, along with a visualizer video that can be seen on YouTube.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

