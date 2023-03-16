Halle Berry Celebrates Daughter Nahla's 15th Birthday With Rare Photos
Halle Berry is gushing over her daughter. In honor of Nahla's 15th birthday on Thursday, Berry took to Instagram to give a rare look at the teen, whom she shares with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.
In the sweet post, Berry shared three pics of her eldest child. The first shot was a throwback, and featured the mother-daughter pair cuddling and laughing, while the second photo showed Nahla from behind, lounging by the water.
It was the third snap that gave fans their best look at the teen, as Nahla looked stylish while posing on a couch.
"One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla," Berry captioned her post. "She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel."
Berry, who is also mom to Maceo, 9, with her ex, Olivier Martinez. When ET spoke to Berry in November 2021, she revealed how her kids inspired her to pursue directing.
"Having my children now is the reason I'm even directing because I have to keep going," she said. "I have to keep discovering more facets of who I am. I have to keep trying to make them proud. I have to keep modeling for them someone who's alive and very involved in their career and as a woman, as a Black woman."
