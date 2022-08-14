Halle Berry is feeling the love from her man, Van Hunt, on her birthday! On Sunday, the musician took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her 56th birthday.

“hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are,” the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer wrote.

“(H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got. @halleberry.” Next to the sweet message was a series of pictures of the birthday girl, playing with filters and posing for the camera. Berry didn’t comment on the post. However, the John Wick actress did like her man’s post.

Hunt, 52, and Berry aren’t shy when it comes to celebrating their love. The pair, who marked their 2-year-anniversary in April, often celebrate each other on social media.

In June, Berry celebrated her man on Father’s Day. “Here’s to flyest dad I know! Happy Father’s Day VanO and to all the other hard working, loving, fly dads out there ❤️,” she wrote next to a picture of her and the "Dust" singer walking hand in hand with drinks.

A month prior, Berry gave the musician a shout out following an article that celebrated his music. “that moment when you stumble upon an article that reminds you that you’re in love with a musical genius! 🌪 @vanhunt The Fun Rises, the Fun Sets,” she captioned the intimate picture.

In March, Berry celebrated her man’s birthday in a special outfit. “HERE’S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO,” her message read next to a picture of her rocking nothing but a T-shirt with Hunt’s name on it.

“It’s no wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are one and the same. There is no one I know who believes in, supports and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you ❤️ @vanhunt."

In 2021, the Bruised actress spoke to ET about how happy she is to have the fans support her, now that “the right one finally showed up.

“That makes me feel good too,” she said. “I feel like a lot of the public has gone on this journey with me, whether I like it or not, and my stuff has been out in the world,” she said. “So it’s nice now to be in this place and I think maybe people are celebrating that for me.”

