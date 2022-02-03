Halle Berry Jokes Ellen DeGeneres Could Have 'Saved Me Three Marriages' After Missed Van Hunt Moment
Halle Berry Calls Boyfriend Van Hunt the ‘Right One’ and Says It…
'Screen Queens Rising': Halle Berry on Why She's Heartbroken 20 …
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith, Zendaya Among Nominees
Chloe and Halle Bailey Share the Legacy They Hope ‘Grown-ish’ Le…
Watch Lizzo's Mom React to Her New Song on TikTok
Valerie Bertinelli Reveals 'Soulmate' Eddie Van Halen's Last Wor…
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Watch Cardi B's Morning Routine With Kulture and Newborn Son
It sounds like you can call Ellen DeGeneres matchmaker --- well, almost.
During Halle Berry's appearance on the comedian's eponymous daytime talk show, DeGeneres brought up the actress' missed connection with her now-boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, on the show nearly 20 years ago.
"I'm a huge music fan," DeGeneres said. "I had him on on season one before we had you on." However, this was no secret to Berry.
"We’ve talked about this, he and I," the Oscar winner shared. "Actually a few days ago when I knew I was coming here and then I said, 'You know, I was on her first season.' He goes, 'So was I.' And I said, 'You mean you could have found me 20 years ago and saved me all this misery I've been through?'"
"How come you didn’t arrange that Ellen?" the actress asked jokingly. "Woulda saved me three marriages." Berry was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez. She shares a daughter, Nahla, 13, with ex Gabriel Aubry, and a son, Maceo, 8, with Martinez.
Since Berry and DeGeneres discussed her son's recent interest in cursing earlier in the interview, she jokingly let the f-word fly. "I have two other f--king kids that I wouldn’t have to share two f--king daddies with," Berry said, "and I would be f--king happier, so it's your fault. It's your f--king fault, Ellen."
Expletives aside, it's clear Berry has hearts in her eyes. "It's my time. It was finally my time," she previously told ET, "and the right one finally showed up."
RELATED CONTENT:
Halle Berry Teared Up When Her Son Presided Over 'Commitment Ceremony'
Van Hunt Jokes He'll Marry Halle Berry If He Wins an Oscar
Halle Berry Fools Her Followers With Van Hunt New Year's Post
Halle Berry Shares If Boyfriend Van Hunt Has Written a Song for Her (E
Related Gallery