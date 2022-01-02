Halle Berry nearly had us fooled with her latest Instagram post. The Bruised actress took to Instagram on Jan. 1 to ring in the new year with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, by her side, in what appeared to be a post announcing that the pair had tied the knot.

Berry shared two photos, the first featuring her and Hunt sharing a kiss in what appeared to be a wedding chapel with the caption, "well…IT’S OFFICIAL!" The second photo in the slideshow revealed a more close-up selfie of the pair with the words, "It's 2022!" written over it.

The post not only fooled the 55-year-old actress's fans and followers, but some fellow celebs too, with Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer both falling for Berry's gotcha announcement.

Johnson reacted by posting a bunch of clapping emojis with the caption, "Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!," while Spencer added a simple, "Congratulations!!!!!"

While Berry hasn't posted anything since, she seems to be enjoying the tropical trip with her longtime love, sharing several snaps from their holiday vacation, including a few sweet snaps taken by Hunt.

This isn't the first time Berry has alluded to marriage with the 51-year-old singer. The couple spoke ET in November at the premiere of Berry's Netflix project where they joked that Berry's 8-year-old son, Maceo, "married them" after they were asked if they wanted to make things "official."

"I would love to," Hunt told ET, with Berry adding, "It is official."

"Oh right, that's right, her son," Hunt shared, quickly adding, "Somebody married us."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Berry and Hunt have been together since September of last year, and while it's unclear if and when they will take that next step, they're clearly very much in love and very aware of the fans who are rooting for their relationship.

"That makes me feel good. You know, I think a lot of my [fans], the public, has gone on this journey with me. Whether I liked it or not, my stuffs been all out in the world," Berry told ET in December of her past relationships. "And so it's nice not having people follow the splits and just being happy."

For more on the couple, and why Hunt considers Berry to be his muse, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Say Her Son Gave Them a Wedding Ceremony

Halle Berry on Finding Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Showed Up'

Halle Berry Shares If Boyfriend Van Hunt Has Written a Song for Her (E

Van Hunt on How Girlfriend Halle Berry Has ‘Improved Every Aspect’ of His Life (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery