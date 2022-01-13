Van Hunt Jokes He'll Marry Halle Berry If He Wins an Oscar

Van Hunt and Halle Berry are just an Academy Award-win away from walking down the aisle!

During a new interview on The Domenick Nati show, Hunt was asked about his relationship with the Bruised actress and the small caveat preventing the pair from tying the knot.

"Maybe after "Automatic Woman" is nominated for an Oscar and wins," Hunt joked about what needs to happen in order for him and Berry to get married. "With your help and your cigar, Domenick, it could happen, man."

"It's a short-list Oscar-nominated song, that could be H.E.R.'s second win in a row," he continued. "H.E.R, huge artist, on a Halle Berry film that was number 1 on Netflix. Big news, Domenick."

The question came after Berry and Hunt had the internet fooled when they Berry took to Instagram on New Year's Day to share what appeared to be a post announcing that they had gotten hitched.

While the post duped everyone from the 55-year-old actress's fans and followers to Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer, Hunt told Nati that their intent was never to deceive anyone with the tongue-in-check post.

"I want to clear that up. We never to [do] any prank," Hunt clarified. "It wasn't that. We were just teasing. Trying our very own January Fool's Day."

Berry addressed the viral photo later that weekend by sharing another, explaining that the post was all part of some "New Year’s Day fun."

"We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did," Berry wrote alongside a photo of her and Hunt. "😂 thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated 😜#nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday."

The 51-year-old musician posted about their almost-married moment too, sharing a pic of him appearing to fall into the ocean while on vacation with his girlfriend.

While the vacation snap was just a false alarm, it isn't the first time the Berry and Hunt have alluded to marriage. The couple spoke to ET in November at the premiere of Berry's Netflix project where they joked that Berry's 8-year-old son, Maceo, "married them" after they were asked if they wanted to make things "official."

"I would love to," Hunt told ET, with Berry adding, "It is official."

"Oh right, that's right, her son," Hunt shared, quickly adding, "Somebody married us."

Berry and Hunt have been together since September of last year, and while it's unclear if and when they will take that next step, they're clearly very much in love and very aware of the fans who are rooting for their relationship.

"That makes me feel good. You know, I think a lot of my [fans], the public, has gone on this journey with me. Whether I liked it or not, my stuffs been all out in the world," Berry told ET in December of her past relationships. "And so it's nice not having people follow the splits and just being happy."

