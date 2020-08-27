Halle Berry Celebrates '#SelfLove' in New Topless Pic

Halle Berry is celebrating self-love with a sultry new pic. The John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an important message about putting herself first.

"Self-love is never selfish," Berry captioned the photo, which shows her topless, sitting cross-legged on the floor in a pair of crisp white trousers. The actress looks over her shoulder, with her wavy hair covering her face and arms wrapped around her chest.

Fans gushed over the snap, with some praising Berry as "flawless" and others thanking her for the positive message. "I love it...that's my new mission in life,self-love.💗I can't pour into anyone else if my cup is empty," one commenter wrote.

Berry, who turned 54 earlier this month, is looking better than ever. In a birthday post on Aug. 14, the mom of two said "life just gets better and better."

In an April interview with ET, Berry opened up about how she was focusing on the positive amid her "nightmare" of a time trying to homeschool 12-year-old daughter Nahla and 6-year-old son Maceo.

"I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining," she said.

See more on Berry in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry Files to Represent Herself in Divorce Case

Halle Berry Celebrates 54th Bday With Bikini Skateboarding Pic

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Shop Her At-Home Facial Favorites

Halle Berry Turns 54: How the Actress Celebrated Her Birthday This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery