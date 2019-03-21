Who run the world? Girls!

With Women's History Month underway, Oscar-winning Black Panther costume designer Ruth Carter took to Instagram on Monday to kick off a new female empowering challenge, #WomenDancingTogether. In her video, Carter dances along to Beyonce's "Who Run the World (Girls)," and nominates Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett and more to do the challenge.

"Ladies! Let’s have some fun for the rest of #WomensHistoryMonth and show the world when women unite anything is possible," she says in her clip. "I nominate @halleberry @gabunion @im.angelabassett @tasha4realsmith @lupitanyongo and @juneambrose to upload a video dancing and/or lip syncing to your favorite Women’s Empowerment Song. Use this same caption and nominate three women who inspire you to keep it going and don’t forget to use the hashtag #WomenDancingTogether 🎵 @beyonce."

Berry epicly joined in, shaking her hips to Destiny's Child's "Survivor."

"Thank you @therealruthecarter for challenging me this #WomensHistoryMonth to dance like I damn well please. This one goes out to the incredible female survivors I have encountered in my life, the women who have the tenacity to live on their own terms. The ones who take risks, hustle hard and will stop at nothing to provide the best life for themselves and the people they love. Let’s keep this going!

Union also took on the challenge, and brought her baby, Kaavia, along for the challenge. She also nominated Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba and Tracee Ellis Ross.

June Ambrose, on her end, danced to Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman."

We'll have to see if the rest of the nominated ladies accept the challenge!

