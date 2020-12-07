Halle Berry is in mourning. The actress expressed her grief on Monday over the loss of her friend and former co-star, Natalie Desselle Reid.

Berry took to Twitter Monday afternoon and shared a gif from their 1997 cult classic comedy B.A.P.S., and explained how she was stunned by the news.

"I’m in total shock... completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute. #RIP @NatalieDesselle," Berry wrote.

Reid died on Monday morning following a private battle with colon cancer. She was 53. Reid was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year, and spent her final days in hospice care, surrounded by family, according to TMZ.

Berry also retweeted a video she'd posted on Dec. 3, showing herself and Reid on the set of B.A.P.S., in full wardrob, while shooting on location on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

While Berry originally posted the video as a fun throwback post, she retweeted it Monday evening with a broken heart emoji.

While Reid was best known for her role as Mickey in B.A.P.S., she also had parts in 1996's Set It Off and 1997's Cinderella, and starred as Janie Egins on Eve, from 2003 to 2006.

The actress is survived by her husband, Leonard, and three children.

