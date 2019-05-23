It was a big night for Lena Waithe.

While Jimmy Kimmel was off working on Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which included live recreations of All In The Family and its groundbreaking spin-off, The Jeffersons, Waithe was guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

During the Masters of None star's monologue, she received a surprise visit from Halle Berry, who gave her more than just a pep talk. "Baby, what can I do for you?" Berry asked Waithe.

"I need some inspiration. Like that Oscars speech you gave, that got me hyped," Waithe answered, referencing Berry's acceptance speech at the 2002 Academy Awards. "I need you to give me some of that Halle Berry juice."

The 52-year-old actress did just that! "Lena, you know I know you, right? We've worked together. So I know that you are a force of nature. You are a beautiful African American queen," she exclaimed. "...Lena, tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer and tonight you are a late-night comedian. You about to slay this show!"

Berry quipped, "And you are already winning, girl, because you are dressed way better than Jimmy ever was."

After her inspiring words, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star asked Waithe, "Now, you good or do you need something else?"

Waithe said that the pep talk worked but Berry had something else in mind. "No, I think you need something else," she proclaimed before planting a big kiss on the 35-year-old star.

After their smooch, Berry announced, "Now you're good!"

It's been a big year for Berry! Check out ET's exclusive interview with the A-list star, who shares why this is a "defining time" in her life:

