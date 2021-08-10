Fall romance is just around the corner.

Hallmark will premiere a dozen new original movies this fall, six as part of Hallmark Channel's "Fall Harvest" lineup and six new mystery adventures for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including another installment of the Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise, ET can exclusively reveal.

Beginning Sept. 11 and running for six straight weeks through Oct. 16, Hallmark Channel's "Fall Harvest" schedule includes romances led by Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes (Roadhouse Romance); Nikki DeLoach and Scott Porter (Taking the Reins); Katie Findlay (Love Strikes Twice); and Laura Osnes (Raise a Glass to Love).

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' six-movie slate is led by a new Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie with original stars Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe and Geoff Gustaffson. The announcement of the franchise's 12th film, which centers on Oliver and Shane's wedding, comes three years after the last movie.

Other HM&M highlights include Sam Page, Sarah Drew and Amanda Schull's One Summer, based on the best-selling novel by David Baldacci, and an adaptation of Phaedra Patrick's best-selling novel, Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone, with Tom Everett Scott and Mia Maestro.

For the full schedule of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' upcoming programming slate, check out the below.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "FALL HARVEST"

All premieres are 9 p.m. ET/PT.

'Roadhouse Romance' Crown Media

Roadhouse Romance

Starring: Lauren Alaina, Tyler Hynes

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 11

Country music fan Callie (Alaina) is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy, but TV director Luke (Hynes) teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.

Raise a Glass to Love

Starring: Laura Osnes, Juan Pablo Di Pace

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 18

Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna (Osnes) returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo (Di Pace). Master Sommelier Jennifer Huether consults and appears as herself in a cameo role.

Taking the Reins (working title)

Starring: Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter, Corbin Bernsen, Janine Turner

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 25

A writer (DeLoach) goes back to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses.

Love Strikes Twice

Starring: Katie Findlay, Wyatt Nash

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 2

Maggie (Findlay) and Josh (Nash) are an out-of-sync married couple. Maggie wishes for a do-over and wakes up 15 years earlier. Will she choose Josh again or is an ex-boyfriend her happily ever after?

South Beach Love

Starring: Taylor Cole, William Levy

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 9

From New York Times Bestselling Author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties –- and romance.

Flirting With Romance (working title)

Starring: Erinn Westbrook, Brooks Darnel

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 16

When a “love advice” author (Westbrook) crosses paths with a dating columnist (Darnell), an attraction begins to blossom into more. As both use strategies from their own playbooks to win over the other, is it possible that they’ve both met their match?

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

Redemption in Cherry Springs

Starring: Rochelle Aytes, Keith Robinson, Frankie Faison

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 12

After fallout from a story, reporter Melanie (Aytes) goes home to Cherry Springs for a break. When a friend disappears, she uses her skills to get to the truth, to the local detective’s (Robinson) dismay. From executive producer Judy Smith (Scandal).

Finding Love in Mountain View

Starring: Danielle C. Ryan, Myko Olivier

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 19

After learning that she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect (Ryan) is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.

One Summer

Starring: Sam Page, Sarah Drew, Amanda Schull

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 26

Jack (Page) takes his son and daughter to his late wife’s (Schull) beachside hometown hoping to heal and become closer. The summer brings visions of the past that could forge a new path forward. Based on the New York Times-bestselling book by David Baldacci.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

Starring: Tom Everett Scott, Mia Maestro, Ella Ballentine

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 3

Benedict Stone’s (Scott) life is turned upside-down when his teenage niece (Ballentine) arrives on his doorstep -- except she might be the change that Benedict desperately needs.

The Vows We Keep

Starring: Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne, Linda Thorson

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 10

An event planner (Gubelmann) must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out that the Rosewood, a historic inn and beloved wedding venue, is being sold.

Untitled Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Starring: Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 17

As Shane (Booth) and Oliver (Mabius) prepare for their wedding, they must pause to help a young boy fighting leukemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Their search is complicated by Shane’s mother who arrives with her own plan for their wedding. Meanwhile, Rita (Lowe) and Norman (Gustafson) navigate the challenges of trying to start a family, but a new employee in the Dead Letter Office may deliver the answer.

