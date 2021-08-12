How to Watch the Hallmark Channel's 'Fall Harvest' Movies

Lovers of fall, cozy sweater weather and all things pumpkin spice -- rejoice! This week, the Hallmark Channel released its full "Fall Harvest" movie schedule, which is set to include a variety of new original films that celebrate autumn, family and (of course) romance.

The lineup -- which will begin Sept. 11 and continue on through Oct. 16 -- will feature the premiere of six new films, including: Roadhouse Romance, Taking the Reins (working title), Love Strikes Twice, Raise a Glass to Love, Flirting with Romance (working title) and South Beach Love.

Fans can expect to see some of their network-favorite stars like Erinn Westbrook, Tyler Hynes, Katie Findlay, Nikki DeLoach, William Levy and Brooks Darnel, among others.

With so many new upcoming films -- and the announcement of Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" lineup likely forthcoming -- it's important to figure out how best to tune into the channel so that you don't miss a second of the fall-centric fun. Here's a breakdown of how, when and where to watch Hallmark's new slew of "Fall Harvest" films.

When does Hallmark Channel's "Fall Harvest" movie schedule begin? The network's fall releases are set to begin debuting on Sept. 11 and continuing for six straight weeks through Oct. 16.

How to watch Hallmark Channel's "Fall Harvest" film lineup: Cable subscribers should tune into the Hallmark Channel or on HallmarkChannel.com with a cable login. For those without cable, Hallmark Channel is also available to stream on Philo, which offers a 7-day free trial. Philo starts at $25 a month and boasts over 60+ channels.

Where do I find Hallmark's full "Fall Harvest" movie schedule? ET has conveniently compiled all of the premiere dates for every new fall film set to debut on Hallmark through Oct. 2021.

