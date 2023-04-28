As summer approaches, the romance heats up on Hallmark!

Hallmark Channel is unveiling this year's "June Weddings" movie lineup, featuring four original romances premiering every Saturday throughout the month, ET can exclusively reveal.

Torrey DeVitto and Becca Tobin headline new romantic films, which also star When Calls the Heart's Eva Bourne, Degrassi grad Jake Epstein, Days of Our Lives alum Casey Deidrick, Never Have I Ever's Rushi Kota and Shadowhunters' Stephanie Bennett.

The movies featured in the "June Weddings" slate spotlight various cultures and traditions, and some were filmed in international locations.

Over on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp's ballroom dance-centered mystery romance, The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, opens the month on Friday, June 2. The film, which is the pair's third Hallmark film together, was co-developed by Kemp, who serves as an executive producer alongside Chabert.

Closing out the month is the debut of the reimagined Aurora Teagarden franchise, which relaunches with a prequel toplined by Skyler Samuels as a younger version of the character previously played by former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure. It returns Marilu Henner to the role of Aurora's mother and introduces Evan Roderick as young Arthur Smith.

The film, titled Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, premieres Friday, June 9.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "JUNE WEDDINGS"

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Wedding Season

Starring: Stephanie Bennett and Casey Deidrick

Premieres: Saturday, June 3

Trish (Bennett) is a journalist who is on back-to-back bridesmaid duty for her three best friends. When her date is unable to join, she pairs up with photographer Ryan (Deidrick), the brother of her best friend.

Love's Greek to Me

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Giannis Tsimitselis and Marina Sirtis

Premieres: Saturday, June 10

When Ilana (DeVitto) travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike (Tsimitselis) for his sister Alex’s (Katerina Konstas) wedding, she’s thrilled to be asked to be her American Maid of Honor. Mike surprises Ilana by proposing, leaving Ilana gets caught in the whirlwind created by his well-meaning and overly enthusiastic mother Athena (Sirtis).

The Wedding Contract

Starring: Becca Tobin and Jake Epstein

Premieres: Saturday, June 17

Rebecca (Tobin), a teacher, and Adam (Epstein), an ad executive are excited to plan their Jewish wedding, but their wedding and future are put into jeopardy when Adam lands a new ad campaign, and their mothers meet for the first time.

Make Me a Match

Starring: Rushi Kota and Eva Bourne

Premieres: Saturday, June 24

Vivi (Bourne), an optimistic woman with a substandard romantic history, works at a data-driven matchmaking app. Once she discovers that the success rate for matches at her company is low, she hires Raina (Rekha Sharma), an Indian matchmaker, to provide advice on how to improve their numbers. As they embark on this matchmaking journey, Vivi meets Raina’s spontaneous son, Bhumesh (Kota), and questions whether finding love is something one must take control of or let naturally come to them.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp

Premieres: Friday, June 2



Filmed entirely on location in Malta. Sparks fly when a no-nonsense detective (Chabert) must reluctantly team up with a charismatic British dance star (Kemp) in order to solve a murder, literally one step at a time, at a stunning luxury resort in Malta!

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New

Starring: Skyler Samuels, Evan Roderick and Marilu Henner

Premieres: Friday, June 9



Aurora Teagarden (Samuels) is back home in Lawrenceton post-college near her mother, Aida (Henner). Working as a teacher’s assistant in a crime fiction class, Aurora is struggling to settle on a thesis for her post-graduate degree. To support her schooling and life, Aurora also waitresses at the local diner at night, where she shares her love of researching true crime with her friend Sally and police officer Arthur (Roderick). When Sally’s fiancé doesn’t show up at their wedding rehearsal, maid of honor Aurora gets Arthur to help her search for him. When they discover a body, everyone assumes it is Sally’s tardy groom, but when it turns out to be someone else, Sally’s fiancé becomes the main suspect.

