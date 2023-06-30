Summer romance is in the air at Hallmark!

Hallmark Channel will debut four original romances every Saturday for the month of August as part of its "Summer Nights" lineup, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere two new movies, ET can exclusively reveal. Additionally, season 10 of the Erin Krakow-led When Calls the Heart will be underway with new episodes rolling out every Sunday on Hallmark Channel.

Teen Wolf's Holland Roden, Brittany Bristow, Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Andrew Walker headline new Hallmark Channel movies.

Meanwhile, When Calls the Heart's Kavan Smith co-stars in the Montana-set sequel, Big Sky River: The Bridal Path, opposite Emmanuelle Vaugier, and Rachel Boston and Warren Christie lead The More Love Grows for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Hallmark touts the six August films as "feel-good summer love stories" that take the romance to another level as they find the characters at a seaside music festival, the African savanna, a Napa Valley winery and a 30th birthday celebration.

See the schedule below.

HALLMARK CHANNEL

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT, unless otherwise noted.

Making Waves

Hallmark Media

Starring: Holland Roden and Corey Cott

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 5

Music executive Amelia (Roden) goes to a festival on the Outer Banks to beat out the competition for an elusive new band and discovers that the group is fronted by Will (Cott), her childhood summer sweetheart. Over the course of the week, as Amelia tries to convince Will that her company is the better choice for his musical vision, she realizes there might be a conflict of interest…her feeling for him.

When Calls the Heart - Season 10, Episode 2: "Hope Springs Eternal"

Hallmark Media

Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, Hrothgar Mathews

Premieres: Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Everyone is buzzing with talk of the Hot Springs and how it will help the town. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas (McNally) host Aunt Agatha and Julie on an interesting visit to Hope Valley.

A Safari Romance

Starring: Brittany Bristow and Andrew Walker

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 12

Megan (Bristow) is a research scientist living her dream in South Africa pursuing a Ph.D. in ethology, while working as a ranger on a nature reserve. When Tim (Walker), an American theme park designer arrives to capture footage for an immersive, safari-themed attraction, Megan serves as his guide. As they spend time together exploring the savanna to observe giraffes, elephants and lions in their natural habitats, romance develops. Knowing that Tim will soon return home, Megan is afraid of giving her heart to someone who lives half a world away.

When Calls the Heart - Season 10, Episode 3: "Oh, Baby"

Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, Hrothgar Mathews

Premieres: Sunday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Tourists start arriving, including the St. Johns, who may prove to be trouble for Bill (Wagner). Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Krakow) rallies all Rosemary’s (Hutton) friends to plan the perfect baby shower.

Never Too Late to Celebrate

Starring: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Sherry Miller

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 19

Camila’s (Alexa PenaVega) busy schedule at the dental practice where she works has left her exhausted and with little time for a life outside of her patient load. When she meets Javi (Carlos PenaVega), a substitute teacher at the school where Camila’s mother Sherri (Miller) works, she takes him up on his offer to join the Spanish class he teaches on the side so she can finally learn the language of her late father. Sparks fly as Javi helps Camila connect with her Mexican roots and, with her 30th birthday around the corner, Javi encourages Camila to mark this milestone with a “double quinceañera” to honor her Hispanic heritage. Not one for big parties, she’s hesitant at first but ultimately decides to take the plunge and celebrate in style.

When Calls the Heart - Season 10, Episode 4: "Great Expectations"

Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, Hrothgar Mathews

Premieres: Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The Coulter baby is late, but Faith (Brooks) assures them everything is fine. By the time Rosemary (Hutton) goes into labor, the entire town is there to support her. Madeline tries to stay in Hope Valley.

Napa Ever After

Hallmark Media

Starring: Denise Boutté and Colin Lawrence

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 26

After inheriting her estranged grandmother’s winery in Napa Valley, Cassandra (Boutté), a high-powered attorney, takes a sabbatical from her job to renovate the property that was the source of the fractures within her family. With the help of handsome local Alec (Lawrence), she learns more about the grandmother she hardly knew and is able to reconcile the past, while finally opening herself up to a love like she’s never known.

When Calls the Heart - Season 10, Episode 5: "Life Is But a Dream"

Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, Hrothgar Mathews

Premieres: Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Rosemary (Hutton) and Lee (Smith) are still adjusting to parenthood. Lucas (McNally) reveals the surprise he’s been working on to Elizabeth (Krakow). Nathan (McGarry) has a camping trip planned for just him and Allie.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path

Hallmark Media

Starring: Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith

Premieres: Friday, Aug. 11

Tara (Vaugier), now settled in Montana and dating Cowboy Boone (Smith), works to bring their family lives together but tensions arise, as blending their families will be more of a challenge than anticipated.

The More Love Grows

Starring: Rachel Boston and Warren Christie

Premieres: Friday, Aug. 18

When Helen’s (Boston) husband unexpectedly asks for a separation just after they’ve dropped off their daughter at college, she struggles to navigate her newfound single status. Thanks to a stray dog who enters her life and the friendship of a helpful veterinarian (Christie), Helen rediscovers her strength and begins to forge a new path.

