Hallmark is ringing in the new year with five movie premieres, including a follow-up to a popular trilogy and the launch of an original series.

Hallmark Channel kicks off 2023 with four new films, including the next three installments in The Wedding Veil franchise with original stars Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser all returning. Chabert revealed during a November appearance on The Tonight Show that they were in the midst of filming the sequel trilogy.

The new Wedding Veil movies begin Jan. 7 with The Wedding Veil Expectations -- which puts Chabert front and center of the story alongside When Calls the Heart's Kevin McGarry -- and will continue to roll out the following two weekends. (ET also exclusively premieres a first look at The Wedding Expectations below.) It will be followed by The Wedding Veil Inspiration, which stars Reeser and Paolo Bernardini, before wrapping up Jan. 21 with The Wedding Veil Journey, a story centered on Sweeney and Victor Webster's characters.

Additionally, Hallmark Channel's new family drama, The Way Home, starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, premieres Jan. 15 and follows three generations of women with complicated pasts.

Over on sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, January will see one movie premiere: Janel Parrish's Family History, on Jan. 8. The story follows a genealogist whose close friend is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant. He reunites her with his twin brother (who also happens to be her ex) as they search for her friend's birth father in order to save his life.

HALLMARK CHANNEL

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT, unless otherwise noted.

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating

Starring: Rebecca Dalton and Corey Sevier

Premieres: Sunday, Jan. 1

Simon (Sevier) believes Chloe is the girl of his dreams, but can’t seem to win over her beloved pup. He enlists dog trainer Alex (Dalton) and soon finds himself wondering where his real connection might be.

The Wedding Veil Expectations

Crown Media

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser

Premieres: Saturday, Jan. 7

In the first movie of this sequel trilogy, Avery (Chabert) and her husband Peter (McGarry) are in the midst of renovating the old house they’ve purchased, which is proving to be a bigger undertaking than they anticipated. Avery has some exciting news to share with him, but is waiting for just the right moment. Meanwhile, Avery’s mother-in-law, Grace (Karen Kruper), reconnects with a former beau, and Peter has concerns. Between that, the pitfalls of remodeling and navigating the politics of having a new boss at the museum, Avery is lucky to have Emma (Reeser) and Tracy (Sweeney), who offer support from afar as well as in person when they decide a video chat won’t suffice. When newlywed Tracy returns the antique wedding veil to Emma, the friends may find that they haven’t seen the last of its magic.

The Wedding Veil Inspiration

Starring: Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Alison Sweeney and Lacey Chabert

Premieres: Saturday, Jan. 14

In the second movie of this sequel trilogy, Emma (Reeser) is teaching and working hard to prove she can step into the department chair role, as Paolo’s (Bernardini) lace shop is about to open. On track for her life plan, Emma feels strongly that things fall into place before she and Paolo grow their family. As the couple navigates their busy work schedules and finding the perfect time, Emma bumps heads with the current chair of her department and starts questioning her life choices. With support from Paolo –- and perhaps a little help from the veil -- will Emma find the courage to stop planning her life and start living it?

The Way Home

Starring: Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie LaFlamme-Snow

Premieres: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women -- Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter, Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother, Del (MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life-changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. With Kat’s marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although Alice is not thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm -- and the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

The Wedding Veil Journey

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Lacey Chabert and Autumn Reeser

Premieres: Saturday, Jan. 21

In the third movie of the sequel trilogy, Tracy (Sweeney) is now head of the auction house and Nick’s (Webster) restaurant is such a success, he’s looking at expanding. Their success comes at a cost, however, as it gives them little time to see each other. The couple agree to make time for their long overdue honeymoon. They head to Greece as it’s the perfect place to relax and sightsee. When a travel delay costs the couple their hotel room, they get the opportunity to stay on a remote island nearby. Is it possible the veil is once again working its magic and bringing them exactly where they need to be?

Glacier Park Romance (working title)

Starring: Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar

Premieres: Saturday, Jan. 28

Sparks fly when Hannah (Newbrough), an expert in avalanche forecasting, brings her new technology to Glacier National Park and faces pushback from the director of Mountain Rescue (Huszar), who relies more on intuition and common sense. Their dual approach bring more than forecasting to the forefront of their hearts.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Family History

Starring: Janel Parrish and Niall Matter

Premieres: Sunday, Jan. 8

Genealogist Sophie McClure (Parrish) is an expert at digging up the past and bringing families together. When her close friend Jonathan (Morgan David Jones) urgently needs to find a bone marrow donor, it brings his twin brother (and Sophie’s old flame) Jackson (Matter), back into her life. With Jackson’s help, Sophie must use her skills to track down the brothers’ long-lost birth father, a man they never even knew existed, in time to save Jonathan’s life. Ultimately, growing closer to Jackson on this search gives Sophie the push to finally explore the mystery of her own adoption.

