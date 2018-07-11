'Halloweentown II' Co-Stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are Dating in Real Life

Halloweentown fans are overjoyed that Marnie Piper and Kal have found each other in real life.

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz co-starred in Disney's 2001 movie, Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, and nearly 17 years later, the two appear to be dating. Brown has been very open about their relationship on Instagram by sharing a slew of adorable selfies.

The 33-year-old actress first posted a photo of her and Kountz, 39, back in June 2017 when they filmed a YouTube sketch. From there, the pics only got cuter and by October, the two seemed to be an item.

"It’s this handsome guy’s birthday today! You fill my life w/so much happiness and laughter. Happy Birthday Daniel," Brown captioned a photo of her and Kountz on Oct. 16.

More recently, the pair attended the wedding of Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook. "Last night we we’re honored to attend the most gorgeous, fun wedding watching the beautiful @normancook and @mrtankcook say 'I do!'" Brown captioned a photo of her and Kountz all dressed up. "A spectacular night with friends! Congrats to the two lovebirds, we are so happy for you 💕 #kcsquared"

This wouldn't be the first time two co-stars have fallen for each other, but it's usually not nearly two decades after meeting.

Here's a look at other actors who have dated after working together:

